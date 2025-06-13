Mercedes Mone Reveals WWE Exit “Changed My Life for the Absolute Better”

Mercedes Moné has blazed a bold new trail since parting ways with WWE, where she was once known worldwide as Sasha Banks. Now reigning as AEW TBS Champion, Moné has emerged as a defining figure in AEW’s women’s division. As she prepares for one of the biggest matches of her career, Moné opened up in the latest edition of her “Moné Mag” newsletter, reflecting on the choices that have shaped her path.

In May 2022, Moné walked out of WWE under widely publicized circumstances, a move that marked a turning point in her life. She went on to debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling in early 2023, capturing the IWGP Women’s Championship and cementing her place as a global star. In her newsletter, Moné shared how her perspective evolved during that time.

“Growing up, WWE was everything to me. I never imagined my life without it. But over time, I’ve come to realize that it’s not WWE I can’t live without; it’s pro wrestling itself. I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the person who sparked this journey for me. Because of that pivotal moment, my life changed for the absolute better.”

Her AEW arrival in March 2024 was met with enormous fanfare. Since then, Moné has claimed both the TBS Championship and the Women’s Owen Hart Cup, continuing to solidify her presence at the top of the women’s division. She credited her evolution to the decision to step away from the security of WWE.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t feel grateful for that decision. It pushed me to new heights, matured me into a strong-willed CEO, and empowered me to take control of my life and future. I’m especially thankful for all my fans who have stood by me throughout this journey.”

With momentum on her side, Moné is now heading into AEW All In on July 12, where she will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship. It is a match that could mark the next defining moment in her already remarkable career.

Become a WNS member (free) to comment!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member