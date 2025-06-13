Champions Clash in Major TNA Impact Match Ahead of Slammiversary

With Slammiversary fast approaching, the June 19 edition of TNA Impact is set to feature a Champions Challenge match that may offer more insight into the pay-per-view lineup.

The Champions Challenge will see World Champion Trick Williams, X-Division Champion Moose, Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, and International Champion Steve Maclin team up to take on Joe Hendry, Elijah, Mike Santana, and Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz. At present, Moose is the only one of the five champions scheduled to defend his title at Slammiversary, with a match set against Leon Slater. The other title matches remain unconfirmed.

Elsewhere on the card, a personal rivalry reaches the ring as Eric Young goes one-on-one with Sami Callihan following tensions that erupted on the most recent Impact.

Also during this week’s show, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich discovered she will be defending her title against Killer Kelly in the near future. The two former tag partners are on a collision course, though the title match date has yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, Slamovich will team with Lei Ying Lee to face Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance in tag action next week.

In addition, members of Order 4, Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz, will hold a summit to address their recent setbacks and internal issues.

The June 19 broadcast will also mark a special milestone, as TNA celebrates its 23rd anniversary.

Lineup for June 19 TNA Impact (23rd Anniversary Show):