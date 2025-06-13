×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Champions Clash in Major TNA Impact Match Ahead of Slammiversary

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 13, 2025
Champions Clash in Major TNA Impact Match Ahead of Slammiversary

With Slammiversary fast approaching, the June 19 edition of TNA Impact is set to feature a Champions Challenge match that may offer more insight into the pay-per-view lineup.

The Champions Challenge will see World Champion Trick Williams, X-Division Champion Moose, Tag Team Champions Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, and International Champion Steve Maclin team up to take on Joe Hendry, Elijah, Mike Santana, and Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz. At present, Moose is the only one of the five champions scheduled to defend his title at Slammiversary, with a match set against Leon Slater. The other title matches remain unconfirmed.

Elsewhere on the card, a personal rivalry reaches the ring as Eric Young goes one-on-one with Sami Callihan following tensions that erupted on the most recent Impact.

Also during this week’s show, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich discovered she will be defending her title against Killer Kelly in the near future. The two former tag partners are on a collision course, though the title match date has yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, Slamovich will team with Lei Ying Lee to face Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance in tag action next week.

In addition, members of Order 4, Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz, will hold a summit to address their recent setbacks and internal issues.

The June 19 broadcast will also mark a special milestone, as TNA celebrates its 23rd anniversary.

Lineup for June 19 TNA Impact (23rd Anniversary Show):

  • Champions Challenge: Trick Williams, Moose, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, and Steve Maclin vs. Joe Hendry, Elijah, Mike Santana, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz

  • Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan

  • Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee

  • Order 4 summit with Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz

  • TNA's 23rd Anniversary Celebration

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy