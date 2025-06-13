Backstage Reason Revealed for Jey Uso Losing WWE World Title to GUNTHER

WWE appears to be moving ahead with a high-profile send-off for Hall of Famer Goldberg, who has long teased one final match before retirement. That match is reportedly set, and the opponent is none other than World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

According to the latest update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the bout is being targeted for next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, airing just hours after AEW’s All In: Texas pay-per-view. WWE is reportedly positioning the match as a major television spectacle to air on free network TV rather than a streaming platform.

The decision to have Jey Uso drop the World Title to GUNTHER on Raw was reportedly made by Triple H to ensure that GUNTHER vs. Goldberg would carry championship stakes. Meltzer wrote:

“GUNTHER vs. Goldberg was always going to be the retirement match and it was always going against All In Texas and on NBC, with the idea of maximizing that day with the big match not on Netflix but on free network TV. Goldberg is currently scheduled to return on the 6/16 Raw in Green Bay, although the company has not announced it.”

The storyline build for the match could begin as early as next week. Goldberg has previously acknowledged suffering injuries while preparing for the bout, underscoring his determination to deliver one last time in the ring.

