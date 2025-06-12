Billy Corgan Denies WWE Has Interest In Buying NWA

There has been plenty of chatter about WWE and the National Wrestling Alliance working together, but Billy Corgan is clearing up any confusion. After Natalya appeared at the NWA Crockett Cup event in May to challenge Kenzie Paige for the NWA World Women’s Championship, speculation began to swirl about a deeper partnership or even a potential sale.

Natalya, who is eager for another shot at Paige, spoke openly on Busted Open Radio, saying, “I just hope that moving forward that I can continue to work for NWA because I plan on taking that championship off that btch! Kenzie Paige.”*

With talk growing louder, Corgan addressed what he sees as a misconception: that the NWA’s recent collaboration with WWE implied a sale was in the works. That is not the case, according to the NWA owner, who emphasized that while he values WWE’s support, his promotion is not on the market.

Corgan explained, “The WWE endorsement, if you even wanna call it that, let’s call it a blessing, shows you that we’ve earned our spot in this game here. We’re not competition by any stretch of the imagination but we are a player now and the other thing I wanna add really quickly is we’re not for sale. A lot of people assumed that the minute that door opened with Nattie, that that night we were gonna be sold. We’re not for sale and WWE has not asked.”

Meanwhile, NWA continues to push forward with new ventures. It was recently announced that their Powerrr series will move to The Roku Channel starting in July.

