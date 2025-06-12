×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Discussing Big Championship Bout for Evolution 2

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
WWE Discussing Big Championship Bout for Evolution 2

WWE is cooking up something bold and nostalgic for the upcoming all-women’s Evolution premium live event, and it might involve a comeback that fans have been waiting years for. A new report suggests that Brie Bella could be lacing up her boots once again, and this time, for a potential title match.

WrestleVotes has revealed that WWE’s creative team is exploring the possibility of Brie returning to the ring for a Women's Tag Team Championship bout. This idea comes amid a surge of speculation about the Bella Twins reuniting for the high-profile event.

TMZ Sports previously reported that Brie is actively in discussions with WWE regarding a return. The news gained more momentum following this week’s episode of Raw, where Liv Morgan blindsided Nikki Bella in a heated segment that has reignited interest in the long-dormant rivalry.

According to WrestleVotes, “Amid reports of a possible Bella Twins return, we’re told WWE is hopeful to get Brie Bella back in the fold, with a creative idea for a Women’s Tag Team Title match at Evolution currently on the table.”

With Liv Morgan making things personal and Nikki already involved, all signs point to a major reunion and a high-stakes showdown.

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

ROH on HonorClub

USA

Jun. 12th 2025

#honorclub

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lexington, Kentucky

Jun. 13th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Jun. 16th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexiko

Jun. 18th 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT Taping - Tag 1

Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Jun. 20th 2025

#impact

AEW Collision

Kent, Washington

Jun. 21st 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy