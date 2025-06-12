WWE Discussing Big Championship Bout for Evolution 2

WWE is cooking up something bold and nostalgic for the upcoming all-women’s Evolution premium live event, and it might involve a comeback that fans have been waiting years for. A new report suggests that Brie Bella could be lacing up her boots once again, and this time, for a potential title match.
WrestleVotes has revealed that WWE’s creative team is exploring the possibility of Brie returning to the ring for a Women's Tag Team Championship bout. This idea comes amid a surge of speculation about the Bella Twins reuniting for the high-profile event.
TMZ Sports previously reported that Brie is actively in discussions with WWE regarding a return. The news gained more momentum following this week’s episode of Raw, where Liv Morgan blindsided Nikki Bella in a heated segment that has reignited interest in the long-dormant rivalry.
According to WrestleVotes, “Amid reports of a possible Bella Twins return, we’re told WWE is hopeful to get Brie Bella back in the fold, with a creative idea for a Women’s Tag Team Title match at Evolution currently on the table.”
With Liv Morgan making things personal and Nikki already involved, all signs point to a major reunion and a high-stakes showdown.
