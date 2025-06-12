×
Brie Bella Reportedly Considering WWE Comeback for Evolution Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
WWE Evolution is already shaping up to be a stacked event, and now a major name could be making a comeback for it.

Brie Bella is reportedly in discussions about returning to WWE for the upcoming all-women’s Evolution premium live event on July 13. TMZ Sports reports that Brie is seriously considering stepping back into the ring to stand alongside her sister, Nikki Bella, following a recent storyline development involving Liv Morgan.

The potential return comes after Liv Morgan took aim at Nikki Bella during a promo on Raw, bringing up Nikki’s very public and painful split from her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev. The segment escalated when Morgan launched a surprise attack on Nikki, intensifying the feud and setting the stage for a high-profile Bella Twins reunion if Brie signs off on the appearance.

If it goes ahead, this would mark Brie’s first in-ring action since her appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble. A Bella Twins comeback would add significant star power to the Evolution lineup, elevating the drama in what has become one of the show’s most talked-about storylines.

Brie Bella is a former Divas Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 alongside her sister Nikki as part of The Bella Twins. Beyond the ring, the duo played a major role in WWE’s expansion into mainstream pop culture through hit reality series Total Divas and Total Bellas.

