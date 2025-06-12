Logan Paul Shares Painful Injury Update After WWE Money In The Bank Table Crash

Logan Paul has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the aftermath of his brutal table crash during the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event. The viral moment took place during the main event, where Paul teamed up with John Cena to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a losing effort, thanks in part to a surprise return by R-Truth.

As part of his weekly Logan Paul Vlogs series on YouTube, the social media megastar released fresh footage documenting the painful consequences of his springboard moonsault through a ringside table. The move, which earned its own special-edition Topps trading card, left Paul with a nasty hematoma on his leg.

The video includes backstage scenes from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, where Paul is seen showing the injury to WWE medical personnel. Displaying a clear gash and swelling on his shin, Paul said, “Yeah, my shin’s all f**cked up, I think.” When asked what caused the injury, he replied, “Uh, the table.”

One medical staffer explained that it appeared to be a “pocket of blood,” or hematoma, recommending compression and heat treatment to manage the swelling. Paul responded by noting, “It’s like cracked,” as he winced in pain.

Logan Paul continues to drop new episodes of his vlog every Wednesday via his official @LoganPaulVlogs channel on YouTube.