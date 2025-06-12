×
Mr. Iguana Confirms WWE Main Roster Move After Performance Center Visit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 12, 2025
Mr. Iguana may have turned heads with his appearance on this week's NXT, but fans expecting him to stick around the brand are in for a surprise. The rising star from AAA has confirmed that his stop in NXT was only temporary, and WWE has much bigger plans in mind.

During a recent interview with Línea Directa TV, Mr. Iguana revealed that his visit to the WWE Performance Center was part of a fast-tracked plan that will see him skip NXT entirely in favor of a main roster debut. “I’m there effectively. Like literally, I was in the Performance Center yesterday and they told me, you’re not going through NXT , you’re heading straight to the main roster,” he said.

His unexpected rise follows a standout appearance at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, which gained significant traction online and led to a cameo during Money In The Bank. Mr. Iguana stated that his merchandise was a top seller over the pay-per-view weekend and confirmed that WWE officials are already working to capitalize on the momentum.

“I was literally taking pictures with Shawn Michaels and they told me they need you here because your shirt is the top seller in WWE, and you’re also the fastest-rising star when it comes to action figures and trading cards.”

While WWE has yet to officially announce his debut plans, the signs point to Mr. Iguana stepping into a spotlight role on Raw or SmackDown in the very near future.

