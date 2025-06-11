Abadon Confirms AEW Departure, Now A Free Agent

After five years under contract, Abadon has officially parted ways with AEW.

On Wednesday, the horror-themed performer confirmed they are now a free agent, following the expiration of their AEW deal. Abadon first hinted at their exit on May 31 in a candid message shared to BlueSky, expressing mixed emotions about leaving the promotion.

“My time with AEW is coming to an end. My contract expires in June and I will not be renewed,” they wrote. “The emotions I’m currently trying to manage are incredibly difficult and full of conflict as I reflect on my time there. My goal is to not let this be it for me, because I love wrestling too much to just stop. I’ve put in a lot of hard work that I will now be able to showcase more often. While my heart is currently broken you can bet that I’m still going to show up for training next week.”

They added, “If you are looking to book me please send an email to bookabadonhere@gmail.com Thank you.”

Abadon’s final AEW appearance was at the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view, where they unsuccessfully challenged Julia Hart for the TBS Championship. Their last match overall under the AEW/ROH umbrella came at the February 8 Ring of Honor tapings, where they picked up a win against Rachael Ellering.