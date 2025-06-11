Jacy Jayne to Defend NXT Women’s Title at WWE Evolution

The road to WWE Evolution has officially begun with the first title match now confirmed.

During Tuesday's episode of NXT, General Manager Ava revealed that Jacy Jayne will put her newly-won NXT Women’s Championship on the line at the upcoming all-women premium live event. To determine her challenger, a series of qualifying matches will take place on next week’s show. The winners will then advance to a fatal four-way match, with the victor earning the right to face Jayne at Evolution on July 13 in Georgia. Notably, this event comes just one day after AEW’s All In.

The qualifying matches announced for next week’s NXT are:

Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan

Zaria vs. Izzi Dame

Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker

Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace

Jayne recently captured the title in a stunning upset over Stephanie Vaquer, who has since transitioned to Raw and competed in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match over the weekend.

Current Card for WWE Evolution – Sunday, July 13, 2025: