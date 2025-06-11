Mariah May Rebranded as Blake Monroe in WWE NXT

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May has officially undergone a name change in WWE NXT. During the June 10 episode, she was introduced under her new persona: Blake Monroe.

The rebranding was revealed through a vintage Hollywood-style vignette that highlighted her nickname, “The Glamour.” The character presentation leaned into classic film aesthetics, with “Monroe” clearly paying homage to Marilyn Monroe. “Blake,” according to Cory Hays, is a tribute to her niece.

This shift had been anticipated following her appearance the previous week, where she interrupted NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. WWE has wasted no time positioning Monroe as a marquee talent. She recently signed with Paradigm Talent Agency, joining a roster that includes CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

Monroe is set to make her next major appearance on the upcoming episode of NXT, where her official contract signing will take place.

