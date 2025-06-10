Shotzi Confirms Full GCW Summer Schedule

Shotzi has officially declared herself the new “Indy God” following her surprise return to the independent wrestling scene over the weekend. After years under the WWE banner, the former SmackDown star shocked fans by appearing at Hoodslam in Oakland, the very promotion where she launched her career back in 2014.

She kept the momentum going with a surprise debut at GCW’s Tournament of Survival X in Atlantic City, where she entered the opening match between Matt Tremont and Jimmy Lloyd, turning it into a triple threat. Tremont would go on to win that bout and ultimately the tournament itself.

Shotzi has since taken to social media to stake her claim as the top force on the indie circuit, referring to herself as the “Indy God.” The bold statement quickly drew a reaction from Matt Cardona, who humorously responded by saying he had issued a cease and desist.

With her return in full swing, Shotzi has now confirmed a string of independent bookings, including matches for GCW, Maple Leaf Pro, and F1rst Wrestling. Her schedule includes domestic dates and an international tour in Japan later this summer.

Shotzi’s Upcoming Indie Appearances: