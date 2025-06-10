Booker T Predicts Ron Killings Will Win World Heavyweight Title

After making his in-ring comeback under his real name Ron Killings, the veteran performer has quickly become a hot topic of discussion among wrestling legends. On his latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T made a headline-worthy prediction about what could lie ahead for the former R-Truth.

“You know what I see? I see Ron Killings winning the World Heavyweight Championship,” Booker T declared.

He went on to say that such a moment could have massive implications across WWE, comparing it to a legendary title win from wrestling’s past.

“How crazy would that be? You know what? It would shake up the whole world,” he continued. “It’ll be the biggest thing since, you know, perhaps putting the title on Mick Foley, WCW, that night, you know, when everybody changed the channels to watch Mick Foley win… It could be unbelievable.”