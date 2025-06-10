WWE NXT Preview: Championship Gold Up for Grabs Tonight

WWE NXT returns tonight with a high-stakes episode featuring two championship matches and several major developments across the brand’s rising stars and volatile factions.

In the main event, Oba Femi will defend his NXT Championship against Jasper Troy. Troy, fresh off his victory in the first-ever “WWE LFG” competition, wasted no time making his presence known by ambushing the champion in his debut. The rookie’s aggression has earned him a title shot, but Femi remains one of the most dominant forces in NXT.

The North American Championship will also be on the line as new champion Ethan Page takes on his first major test since capturing the gold. His challenger is “Super” Sean Legacy, who secured his spot with a hard-fought win in a recent Triple Threat match.

Elsewhere on the card, The Culling’s turmoil continues. One week after Izzi Dame brutally turned on Brooks Jensen with a steel chair attack, the remaining members Shawn Spears and Niko Vance will enter tag team action as the group tries to maintain cohesion.

Tony D’Angelo will also return to the ring amid growing tension within his “Family.” Teaming with Luca Crusifino, the duo will battle Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe as the Don of NXT looks to steady the ship.