WWE SmackDown Viewership Holds Strong for June 6

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 10, 2025
WWE Friday Night SmackDown brought in steady numbers for its June 6, 2025 broadcast on USA Network, performing well in key demographics despite facing tough competition from live sports.

The show averaged 1.424 million viewers for the night and secured a 0.42 rating among adults aged 18-49, finishing second among all cable programs in that category. SmackDown also pulled a 0.54 rating in the adults 25-54 demographic, once again claiming the number two spot for the evening.

The most-watched program of the night was Game 3 of the Women’s College World Series finals between Texas Tech and Texas, which aired on ESPN. That broadcast topped both key demographics, drawing 2.397 million viewers along with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demo and a 0.58 rating in the 25-54 demo.

SmackDown continued to perform especially well with male audiences. The show posted a 0.54 rating among men aged 18-49, making it the top-rated cable program for that group. Among men aged 25-54, it reached an even higher rating of 0.71. Female viewers in the 18-49 bracket gave the show a 0.29 rating.

Across all networks for the night, USA Network tied for the highest rating in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.42 average and led outright in the 25-54 category with a 0.54 average.

