Brian Cage on His Brutal Recovery: "You Can’t Deny I’m a F***** Machine!"*

Brian Cage has shared an update on his ongoing recovery, offering fans a glimpse into his mindset and determination following multiple surgeries. The AEW star has been out of action since suffering a torn quad, but it turns out he also decided to undergo a total knee replacement while rehabbing the initial injury.

Posting to Instagram, Cage revealed he is already back in the gym despite the fact he is only a few days removed from the knee replacement and just eight weeks removed from having his quad tendon repaired. He explained that he had been battling knee pain for years and originally planned to address the issue after AEW All In. However, after the quad tear, he opted to have both procedures done back-to-back.

In a candid and intense message to fans, Cage wrote:

“4 days post knee replacement (8 weeks post quad tendon repair) and I’m already back in the gym @projectwellbeingllc

Love me, hate me, or somewhere in-between, you can’t deny I’m a f****** machine! I’ve been dealing with excessive knee pain for years and have been working through it with the intention of going under the knife after All In. With the unfortunate set back of tearing my quad, I figured F it, let’s just get em both done. Not an easy or fun choice, but I’m gonna come back ripping heads off. Especially if this is me right now after surgery.”

Cage was originally slated to compete at AEW Dynasty alongside Lance Archer in a tag team match against The Hurt Syndicate. Unfortunately, his injuries forced the bout to be scrapped. While there is still no word on when The Machine will be cleared to return, his unwavering intensity suggests that his comeback will be nothing short of explosive.