Dominik Mysterio Honors Eddie Guerrero With Emotional Championship Tribute

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 09, 2025
Dominik Mysterio recently paid a deeply personal tribute to one of his greatest inspirations, Eddie Guerrero, by visiting the late WWE Hall of Famer’s gravesite. The current WWE Intercontinental Champion laid the title belt at Guerrero’s resting place, a powerful gesture that reflects how deeply Guerrero’s legacy continues to impact today’s generation of wrestlers.

Mysterio, who has openly spoken about how much Guerrero influenced his career and life, captured the emotional moment on social media. Since capturing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, he has proudly referred to himself as the greatest to ever hold the title, a championship Guerrero himself won twice, first from Chyna in 2000 and later from Rob Van Dam in 2002, with a combined reign of 116 days.

Though nearly twenty years have passed since Guerrero’s untimely death at age 38 in November 2005, his presence is still very much felt in WWE. For Dominik, this tribute was more than a symbolic act, it was a heartfelt thank you to a man who helped shape his identity both as a performer and as a person.

