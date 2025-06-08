The Miz Responds to WWE Exit Rumors with Clear Statement

The Miz has officially shut down the rumors about his WWE status after a wave of speculation sparked concern among fans. Following the surprise releases of R-Truth and Carlito, many began to worry that other long-time stars could be next. When fans noticed that The Miz’s WWE affiliation appeared to be missing from his social media bio, it added fuel to the fire.

In response, The Miz took to Instagram to clear the air. The former WWE Champion explained that the talk online was completely baseless and shared that even those close to him had reached out, worried about his possible departure. He admitted that he initially wanted to ignore the rumors but decided to speak out to stop the false narrative from spreading further.

The Miz made it clear that he has not made any recent changes to his social profiles and emphasized that he is still very much part of the WWE family.

“I will say it like it is as far as X, Instagram, and TikTok, and my profiles I’ve never changed any of them recently. Like the last time I changed my Twitter profile was probably five years ago it still says Twitter on it so it doesn’t say X, so I haven’t changed that in like five years. I haven’t unfollowed WWE at all. WWE and I are in very good standings like we just dropped Miz Golf which is part of WWE’s YouTube.”