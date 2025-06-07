Dominik Mysterio Retains Intercontinental Title at WWE Money in the Bank, Pins Octagon Jr.

Cross-Brand Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio(c) w/ Liv Morgan vs Octagon Jr

Out first at 7:55pm is our reigning, defending, undisputed, one-time Intercontinental Champion of the Intercontinents, Dominik Mysterio! He comes out in a mask, accompanied by Liv Morgan, and throws it on the ground. Wade Barrett is doing a great job as heel commentator tonight. Out next is AAA's Octagon Jr! Can't wait to see this guy fight. We get our bell at 7:58pm. Dom immediately dives at Octagon, who leaps over it. Octagon uses a 'rana to send Dom out of the ring, then hits a springboard Moonsault to wipe out the champ to a good pop. Dom takes control and slows the pace, taking time to taunt his challenger. The crowd loudly rips off an indiscernible chant, causing Dom to cover his ears. Dom turns back to Octagon and unloads again, pounding his face and yelling slurs. Octagon Jr begins to rally at 8pm, dropping Dom with a series of quick moves before attempting a cover after an inverted corkscrew splash. Dom quickly recovers and looks for the Three Amigos, but Octagon Jr escapes. Dom goes for a 619 but Octagon ducks under and takes control. Snap German Suplex from Octagon. Octagon climbs the ropes but is distracted by Liv Morgan, allowing Dom to rip him down. Dom with a dropkick to the back, setting up a 619. Dom heads up top, hits a Frog Splash, and picks up the win at 8:03pm.

Your Winner AND STILL Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio! (5 minutes)