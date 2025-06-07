WWE Money In The Bank Results Live - June 7, 2025

Welcome, one and all, to Rajah.com's live results coverage of Money in the Bank! This year's edition of the MitB is airing LIVE from the Intuit Dome in sunny Los Angeles, California, home of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world, LA's own Angel City FC! Tonight's event starts at 7pm Eastern but shouldn't be a lengthy show.

Our card only has four FIVE matches as of this writing. The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will see LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Penta, El Grande Americano, Solo Sikoa & Andrade battle it out for a guaranteed title shot of their choosing, at a place & time also of their choosing. On the Women's side, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia & Roxanne Perez will compete for their own contract.

Also on tap is championship gold, as Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyra defends her strap against Becky Lynch. And in what is most certainly a match, and is happening, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes team up against Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul in tag team action.

Catch all this and more TONIGHT, starting at 7pm Eastern. That's 6pm Central, 5pm Mountain and 4pm Pacific. Until then, weigh in below with your fellow RajahManiacs and check back about an hour before showtime for any last-minute updates (and corrections because I'm getting ready for work and, despite my god-like results recapping abilities, I am only human.)

Have a great start to your weekend, folks!

Card Update

Octagon, Jr will challenge Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio for his title tonight after an altercation between the two at today's earlier NXT/AAA World's Collide!

WWE Money in the Bank Live Results (Jun. 7, 2025) - Intuit Dome - Los Angeles, CA

Welcome to Show & National Anthem

After a preshow featuring former Mr. Money in the Bank Big E and NXT's Wade Barrett, we get the national anthem (sorry, I missed the young man's name). Michael Cole & Pat McAfeespecial stipulation for the Valkyra/Lynch match: if Becky loses, she can't challenge Lyra for the Women's IC title again. We're also given another reminder, that Dominik Mysterio will be facing AAA's Octagon Jr in a cross-brand match for the Intercontinental Championship. Oh and apparently Rhea Ripley's never been in a ladder match before so she's at a disadvantage, per Cole. We get a video package hyping MitB ahead of our first match.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs Rhea Ripley vs Stephanie Vaquer vs Roxanne Perez vs Giulia vs Naomi

At 7:09pm, we start entrances for our first match! Alexa Bliss is out first. "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez is second, followed by Naomi at 7:12pm. Out in lucky spot number 4--source: trustmebro.pdf--is Stephanie Vaquer. You can call it the Devil's Kiss all you want but I think the Gooner T is a better name. Out fifth is Giulia, with Rhea Ripley out last. It's currently 7:15pm and it's 80 with plenty of sun as we're still awaiting the bell. And at 7:18pm we get our bell. But not before we're reminded twice more that Ripley has never been in a ladder match. Rhea, Bliss, and Naomi line up on the left side of the ring while Stephanie V, Roxanne P, and Giulia line up on the other side. Finally all six women pair up and come to blows. Naomi attacks Bliss & Ripley, then uses a sliding kick to prevent Vaquer from entering the ring. The action continues. At 7:21pm, Stephanie Vaquer is left alone in the ring with a ladder and gets a good pop as she threatens to set it up. Naomi hits the ring, making the save and dropping the former NXT Women's Champ. Rhea Ripley looks to enter but is intercepted by Naomi, who uses her thighs to drive Rhea Orton-DDT-style into a ladder in the ring. Bliss enters the fray and works to take out Perez and Naomi, using a ladder and a running senton to wipe them out. Giulia enters the ring and attacks Bliss as she threatens to set up a ladder. The crowd rips off a "we want tables" chant because this ain't France, kids. A ladder is set up in the corner and Giulia attempts to whip Bliss into it; Bliss counters and sends Giulia, who hits the brakes. The two battle briefly before Giulia sends Bliss' face into the ladder. Giulia's left alone in the ring but doesn't set up a ladder, pausing instead to confront Ripley as she enters the ring.

Ripley and Giulia battle it out in the ring, with Ripley taking control and dominating easily. Ripley wipes out an entering Perez with a running knee, then takes down Naomi with an impressive show of strength. Ripley sets up a ladder on the bottom rope and gut-wrench lifts Perez. Ripley goes for a Razor's Edge on the ladder but Perez counters, sending Ripley into the ladder face-first at 7:25pm! Perez follow sit up with a springboard Moonsault onto Ripley to another big pop. Perez sets up a ladder and climbs, getting close. Alexa Bliss intercepts her and drags her off the ladder. Giulia enters and smacks Bliss, then throws her out of the. Perez and Giulia begin slowly climbing the ladder at the same time. Ripley tries to push the ladder but both hop down and Perez unloads on her. Guilia and Perez try to use a ladder to sandwich Ripley but have issues with it, before finally closing it on Ripley. They slam another ladder down on top--and, mind you, Ripley is laying in the ladder, sandwiched between its two halves.

Perez and Giulia send Ripley out of the ring and follow, a ladder in tow. They slam it down on Ripley then stack multiple ladders on top of her, burying her beneath them. Meanwhile, in the ring, Naomi sets up a ladder, all by her lonesome. She begins to climb at 7:28pm but Stephanie Vaquer rips her off the ladder. Vaquer takes Naomi into the corner and unloads. Giulia rushes in and Vaquer battles them both. Vaquer with a Dragonscrew on Naomi in the corner. Vaquer turns her attention to Perez and hits a Snap Suplex. Vaquer climbs to a huge pop, but Giulia stops her ascent. Giulia hops on Vaquer's back but Vaquer begins to climb the ladder with Giulia on her back! This is her third match in 24 hours, by the way. Giulia struggles and manages to bomb Vaquer back to the canvas hard.

Giulia begins to climb the ladder but Naomi hops up and hobbles across the ring. Naomi pulls Giulia into a Tree of Woe on the ladder and climbs over her! Giulia reaches up, grabs Naomi, and hits an improvised German Suplex on Naomi! Outta nowhere, Bliss hits a running missile kick to send Giulia out of the ring. Bliss climbs the ladder; Perez begins to climb the other side. Both begin to battle at the top of the ladder as Vaquer sets up another ladder parallel to theirs. Vaquer climbs on the same side of the ring as Perez and Naomi climbs opposite her. Bliss falls off and pulls Naomi off, battling it out with her. Giulia climbs up in their place. Bliss pulls Vaquer off into a Powerbomb, then shoves the ladder. Giulia and Perez dive off just in time.

Perez takes it to Bliss, smashing her face into the ladder. Giulia and Perez work together to try to set up a ladder on its side, then they drop Bliss' midsection across the ladder. That had to hurt. At 7:33pm, Perez turns on Giulia and smashes her face repeatedly into a ladder. Giulia tries to dump Perez over the ropes; Perez hangs on and gets a front-row view as Rhea Ripley climbs out of the pile of ladders! Ripley sends Perez into the barricade then angrily hits the ring. Ripley is pissed. Ripley jaws off to Giulia then begins to take out all her frustrations on the former NXT Women's champ! ....I think they're all formers, so that doesn't narrow it down much. Ripley destroys Giulia. Ripley unloads on Perez then throws Perez at Naomi! Ripley sets up a ladder in the corner across the middle ropes, then slams Giulia face-first into the ladder! The crowd's eating this up.

Ripley sets up a ladder, finally turning her attention to the briefcase suspended above. The crowd with a "let's go Mami" chant. Vaquer tries to stop Ripley; Ripley drops Vaquer with a big headbutt. Ripley pulls another ladder into the ring, despite a perfectly good one set up beneath the case, and bridges it from the set-up ladder and the middle rope. She sets up a second one from the opposite corner. Ripley pulls Vaquer up, looking for Riptide. Vaquer tries to fight it off. Vaquer positions Ripley on the ladder and hits the Gooner T! Devil's Kiss on the ladder to a great pop! Vaquer climbs up and touches the briefcase but is stopped by Perez. On the other side of the ladder, Bliss climbs up. Perez sends Vaquer off the ladder. Bliss and Perez struggle until Naomi gets involved. Naomi pulls bliss off. Vaquer stops Perez from ascending. Vaquer and Perez battle on the ladder as Bliss and Naomi clash on the canvas. The four jockey for control. Finally Perez and Bliss coordinate and hit dueling Code Reds on Vaquer/Naomi on the two bridged ladders! Roughly 7:40pm if you want the timestamp.

Giulia sets up another ladder across the middle ropes in the corner. Another ladder is still in the upper left corner, at close to a 50 degree angle. Giulia then climbs the ladder; Perez climbs the other side. Giulia grabs the contract. Perez stops her from pulling it down and the two slug it out up top. Perez pulls Giulia's hair and slams her face into the steel top stop. Giulia with a headbutt; Giulia grabs the case, she's trying to unclip it. Bliss gets involved as does Ripley. Giulia goes after Ripley as Bliss focuses on Perez. Bliss hits Sister Abigail as Ripley hits Riptide! Rhea stares down Alexa. A ladder stands between them. The crowd rips off some chants, showing our Superstars some love. Bliss & Ripley climb opposite sides, racing to the top. Naomi threatens to shove the ladder over; they try to climb down but Naomi shoves it over and they fly out! The crowd comes alive as Naomi sets up the ladder and sprints up! Naomi's fully in the clear! Naomi climbs up and gets the briefcase at 7:43pm! Holy shit! Naomi wins! Naomi wins!

Your Winner and Ms. Money in the Bank, Naomi! (25 minutes)

Cross-Brand Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio(c) w/ Liv Morgan vs Octagon Jr

Out first at 7:55pm is our reigning, defending, undisputed, one-time Intercontinental Champion of the Intercontinents, Dominik Mysterio! He comes out in a mask, accompanied by Liv Morgan, and throws it on the ground. Wade Barrett is doing a great job as heel commentator tonight. Out next is AAA's Octagon Jr! Can't wait to see this guy fight. We get our bell at 7:58pm. Dom immediately dives at Octagon, who leaps over it. Octagon uses a 'rana to send Dom out of the ring, then hits a springboard Moonsault to wipe out the champ to a good pop. Dom takes control and slows the pace, taking time to taunt his challenger. The crowd loudly rips off an indiscernible chant, causing Dom to cover his ears. Dom turns back to Octagon and unloads again, pounding his face and yelling slurs. Octagon Jr begins to rally at 8pm, dropping Dom with a series of quick moves before attempting a cover after an inverted corkscrew splash. Dom quickly recovers and looks for the Three Amigos, but Octagon Jr escapes. Dom goes for a 619 but Octagon ducks under and takes control. Snap German Suplex from Octagon. Octagon climbs the ropes but is distracted by Liv Morgan, allowing Dom to rip him down. Dom with a dropkick to the back, setting up a 619. Dom heads up top, hits a Frog Splash, and picks up the win at 8:03pm.

Your Winner AND STILL Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio! (5 minutes)

Backstage: American Alpha (Earlier Tonight)

We're shown Chad Gable and Julius & Brutus Creed backstage, earlier tonight. Gable mentions he had a bad outing today and mentions they've got to help their friend El Grande Americano. He mentions Fireball Whiskey (because of a ladder they're standing beside with the logo) then gives the Creeds something to hide beneath the ring to help out their amigo.

Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria(c) vs Becky Lynch

After a bunch of hype, Becky Lynch is out first at 8:12pm followed by Lyra Valkyria at 8:14pm. Don't forget, this match has a special stipulation: if Lynch loses, she cannot challenge Valkyria for her IC title again. We get our official introductions--which are interrupted when our champ attacks Lynch, causing our bell at 8:16pm. Lyra starts off on fire, pummeling Becky all around the ring before sending her to the outside. Lyra has an issue with her hair piece and the ref has to fix it. Lyra goes after Lynch, who makes her pay. Lynch begins to work over the champ at the ringside area, slamming Lyra's face into the commentary table before sending her back into the ring post. Lynch takes the action back into the ring to a good pop. Lynch begins to taunt the champ as she slows the pace and lays into her. Lynch uses the middle rope to choke the champ as ref Jessica Carr (also a wrestler) warns her. Lynch looks for a few early pin attempts but no joy. Lynch with a series of elbow drop to soften up the champ before another early pin attempt at 8:19pm.

Lyra rallies and both Superstars begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. The crowd rips off a dueling chant, equally torn between champ and challenger. Several long moments go by with neither woman in control. Lyra looks for a pin attempt after a driver, nearly picking up the pin. We're reminded of the special stipulation once again. Lynch fires off a Spike DDT and covers the champ for a two. Lynch charges Lyra in the corner but is popped over the top rope. Lynch fires off a right, stunning Lyra, but Lyra manages to fight her way up to the middle turnbuckle. The two jockey for control before Lyra hits a middle rope Superplex into a Fisherman's Suplex combo for a pin attempt. The crowd with another loud, dueling "Let's go Becky/Becky sucks" chant. Lyra positions Becky near the corner and rear climbs the turnbuckles, looking for a Moonsault off the middle rope. Lynch avoids it and charges into a Heel Kick.

Becky plants Lyra into the mat and slaps on an Armbar. The champ squirms and tries to roll up Lynch, who escapes. Valkyria with a hold of her own, standing on Lynch's head while wrenching Lynch's left leg back anchor-style. Lynch grabs the ropes at 8:25pm, forcing a break. The action spills to the outside, with Lyra diving off the apron and taking out the challenger with a crossbody. Lyra heads into the ring to break the count and walks into a trap from Lynch. Lynch with an elbow to the midsection. The two battle at the barricade, with neither Superstar maintaining control for more than a few moments. Valkyria positions Lynch over the barricade, climbs on top of the commentary table, and hits a Leg Drop across suspended Lynch's neck! Valkyria takes it into the ring and dives off the top--Lynch catches her, bombs her, and rolls her up for a two!

We get replays of some of the more impressive spots in this match. Both women are down for a few moments. Valkyria and Lynch battle to the middle rope turnbuckle, and Lynch hits a Manhandle Slam off the middle rope! Lynch covers but Valkyria kicks out! Lyra rolls out of the ring and Lynch angrily pursues her. Lynch pulls Lyra up, but Lyra slaps the taste out of her mouth. Lynch fires back with a Manhandle slam on the floor! Lynch struggles to pull Lyra up, then rolls in the ring and out at the ref's "seven" to break the count. Lyra fires off a Nightwing on the floor and both women are down. The ref continues her count. Both women magically pop up at 9 and roll in to make the save right as the crowd was starting to boo. Both women are down in the ring as of 8:30pm. The pace picks up as both women recover and begin to slug it out. Both women quickly go for roll-ups, and Lynch grabs the tights, securing the sudden win outta nowhere at 8:31pm!

After the match, Lynch insists Lyra raise her hand as the new champ, and she does. Lynch demands Lyra do it to all 4 sides of the ring and Lyra does to massive boos and cheers. The crowd's still split. The two jaw off, with Lynch demanding Lyra strap the title around Lynch's waist, and Lyra does to yet more massive boos--then hits a German Suplex! Lyra follows it up with a Nightwing to a big pop at 8:34pm.

Your Winner AND NEW Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch! (15 minutes)

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs Penta vs LA Knight vs El Grande Americano vs Solo Sikoa vs Andrade

At 8:43pm, we begin our introductions and entrances. Seth Rollins it out first, sung to the ring loudly by none other than the crowd! He's accompanied by his Hall of Famer wise man, Paul Heyman. Penta, in his first ladder match in the WWE, is out next at 8:46pm to another great pop--but not a Rollins-level pop. And out third, hailing from the Gulf of America, is El Grande Americano (EGA). And coming out in lucky spot number four is none other than Andrade! He's totally going to win. At 8:50pm, we get the entrance for Solo Sikoa. Hailing from, apparently, Los Angeles is LA Knight, but not before Michael Cole informs us that cinnamon Fireball Whiskey is the official shot of WWE bad guys. God damnit, TKO. We get our bell at 8:54pm. Knight is definitely the crowd favorite tonight, with Rollins and Penta close behind.

All six men stand around for several moments after the bell. Not like they're getting paid to work or anything, right? The entire group turn on Rollins and begin beating him down as a group to a good pop. Sikoa throws Rollins out of the ring--then becomes the next target of the group hivemind. Penta, Knight and Andrade beat down Sikoa for a few moments, with each man taking a turn hitting a big spot on Sikoa. Knight streaks across the ring and drops El Grande Americano on the outside. Rollins and Andrade clash in the ring. Michael Cole continues to make baseless claims that Chad Gable is El Grande Americano, just because Chad loaned EGA some boots. Shameless. Penta comes in hot and sends Rollins outside, climbs the turnbuckles and dives off the top to wipe out everyone on the outside. And as more proof Wade Barrett is a great heel commentator, he bates Michael Cole into arguing over nipple sizes, claiming he knows Gable's nipples and EGA's after studying tape and they're distinctly different. That was far better than my recap. As are most things. ;)

Penta and EGA fight in the ring until Rollins comes in with a ladder, cleaning house. Cole and Barrett continue to debate if EGA is Gable. This is hilarious. Barrett don't play. EGA manages to squirm free from Rollins and drives his face into the ladder. Barrett praises EGA's "Olympian physique," haha. EGA sets up a ladder but Solo Sikoa stops him from doing anything. Sikoa batters EGA around the ring then repositions the ladder in a corner. A loud "we want tables" chant from the crowd, but they can't get this loud for their weak "we want Truth" chants. Knight hits the ring and sends Sikoa face-first into the ladder. Knight pummels Sikoa to a massive pop. Sikoa fires off a sidekick that drops Knight. Sikoa positions Knight over a downed ladder and looks for a Samoan Drop, but Knight wiggles free. Knight drives Sikoa into the ladder and kips-up. Knight with a play to the crowd before hitting his elbow drop to a pop. Sikoa rolls out of the ring.

Knight sets up a ladder at 9pm. Penta races up the ladder to battle with Knight at the top. Rollins enters the ring and sets up a ladder parallel, but it's much taller. Rollins climbs up and above them. Rollins kicks Penta as EGA climbs the opposite side of Rollins' ladder. All four men struggle at the top as Solo Sikoa enters the ring with a third ladder. He sets his up parallel (side-by-side), too. All six men are on the ladders, slugging it out. One ladder is shoved over and everyone piles off. Rollins and Sikoa are the only two left standing, with two ladders still standing. They throw them out as they jaw off at each other. The crowd with a loud "OTC" chant (Roman Reigns). Sikoa hits a sidekick into Rollins and goes for a Samoan Spike. Rollins ducks under and drops Sikoa.

At 9:04pm, Rollins grabs a ladder and drives it into Sikoa's abdomen before positioning it in the corner.Rollins looks for a bomb but Sikoa counters. Sikoa lifts up Rollins but Rollins escapes and sends Sikoa face-first into the ladder. Rollins follows it up with a big Stomp. Rollins gets a larger ladder from the outside and sets it up, climbing. EGA follows up and slaps on an Angle Lock (ankle lock) on Rollins at the top of the ladder! Rollins is hanging down, stuck in the lock. Andrade climbs up and hits a Sunset Flip Bomb on EGA off the ladder; Penta sneaks up behind Rollins and bombs him through the ladder set up in the corner! Unique spot, well executed. Penta and Andrade are the first to recover. They stare at each other, point at the case, and politely discuss it. They both climb opposite sides of the ladder and pause at the to. Andrade tells Penta to take the contract; when Penta reaches for it, Andrade sucker punches him. They fight at the top, slowly, with neither man making anything of it. They climb back down.

Andrade rips Penta off the ladder at 9:07pm and the two continue to slowly battle. Penta heads up the ladder to a pop. Andrade slams another nearby ladder into Penta, causing him to stumble down. Andrade bridges a ladder between the corner and the vertical ladder. Penta climbs up but Andrade blocks his ascent. Andrade looks for a suplex, but Penta blocks it and hits a Mexican Destroyer on the bridged ladder! Great spot. Penta is up first to a great pop from the crowd. Solo Sikoa recovers and stops him from climbing. Sikoa mocks Penta's cero miedo (spelling?) hand gesture. Sikoa is dragged out of the ring by LA Knight, who sends him into the barricade. Knight bridges a ladder from the apron to the barricade. Sikoa and Knight battle in the ringside area. Knight enters the ring and eats a sidekick from Knight.

Knight looks to Powerbomb Penta, but Penta squirms free and drops him. Penta once again climbs the ladder. El Grande Americano comes up from behind and executes a German Suplex. EGA fires off a German Suplex to Seth Rollins, then one to LA Knight. Rollins grabs EGA, but EGA whips Rollins into the ladder. I'm sorry but I feel I have to address this: throughout the entirety of this match, Michael Cole has jeopardized his journalistic integrity by repeatedly referring to EGA as Chad Gable. We here at Rajah.com want to acknowledge that as of this writing, these allegations are all baseless and, to my knowledge, just rumors. EGA retrieves the larger, Fireball Whiskey-branded ladder to a good pop and takes it into the ring. EGA sets up the ladder after clearing house with it and begins to climb. Penta quickly hustles up the other side. both men reach for the case then begin to battle it out.

Penta with a headbutt, sending EGA to the canvas. Penta reaches for the contract but Rollins hurries up and stops him. Rollins and Penta battle, with Penta getting the upper hand. We see EGA outside the ring and see him inserting a steel plate into his mask! Clear as day! Rollins begins to battle Penta down from the top of the ladder. Rollins eventually falls off and Penta's alone on the ladder! El Grande Americano quickly limbs a ladder outside, climbs up the turnbuckles, uses another ladder set up in the corner to essentially pole-vault to Penta's ladder and headbutts him! The crowd's on their feet as the pace has accelerated greatly. Knight quickly comes up the same ladder EGA used and back suplexes him off! Both men are down! Rollins quickly enters the ring and sets up the Fireball Whiskey ladder. Andrade enters, trying to stop Rollins. The two battle at the top of the ladder. Rollins sends Andrade off.

Penta rallies and races up, attacking Rollins. Penta sends Rollins off. Andrade's up and back in this, scrambling up the ladder. The two clash, with Andrade sending Penta flying! Andrade's gonna get it--no! Solo races up to stop him. Andrade's battling Solo as all hell breaks loose. Rollins races up a ladder to fight; Knight sends him flying. Penta, Knight and Andrade are battling it out across two ladders and Rollins has Heyman call out the dogs! Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed hit the ring at 9:18pm! Breakker damn near cuts EGA in half with wicked Spear as he charges to the ring. Breakker and Reed unleash all hell, taking out everyone not named Seth Rollins. Breakker with a massive Spear on Knight outside the ring. Reed with a Tsunami on Andrade in the ring! Rollins directs chaos until Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo make their way out! Sikoa's got backup! The big men make their way to the ring.

Breakker, Reed, Mateo and Fatu all begin to clash! All four behemoths brutalize each other in and out of the ring Breakker Spears Mateo through the barricade! Bronson Reed tries to unload into Jacob Fatu, but the Samoan Werewolf ain't having none of that! He hits a Pop-Up Samoan Drop on Reed in the ring then heads outside and destroys Bron Breakker! Jacob Fatu yells "I LOVE YOU, SOLO" and sends Sikoa into the ring! Fatu tells his former Tribal Chief to climb the ladder and sets it up for him! Fatu deems the ladder isn't good enough as it's marred, and picks another, setting it up. Fatu and Sikoa hug. Fatu guards the ring and Solo climbs...until Fatu turns on Sikoa! Jacob grabs Solo's ankle, stopping him and the crowd erupts! Huge "Fatu! Fatu! Fatu!" chants! Jacob yells "Brother, I HATE YOU!" Fatu takes out Sikoa!

Fatu drags Sikoa into the middle of the ring and hits his springboard Moonsault to another big pop! Fatu stalks Solo, sees the ladder bridging the apron to the barricade, and hits an Spinning Solo on Solo through the solo ladder bridge! All other competitors are, essentially, down as of 9:25pm. 4Seth Rollins is up first and finds another Fireball Whiskey ladder. He sets it up completely unimpeded and begins to climb. LA Knight hits the ring and takes out Rollins! Knight climbs the ladder but Rollins drags him down. Knight goes for a BFT; Rollins shoves him off and hits the Stomp! Rollins climbs the ladder once again with absolutely no one to stop him. Rollins pulls the case down and secures the win at 9:27pm for the second time in his career.

Your Winner and 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins! (32 minutes)

WrestleMania 42 Location Announcement

We get a video promo with Triple H telling us "anything worth doing, is worth doing twice," including extreme price gouging, apparently! Yep, as we all guessed, WrestleMania will return to Las Vegas next year, April 18-19th, 2026. Expect even higher prices!

Tag Team Main Event Match: WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes vs Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul

At 9:35pm, we begin the pre-match video shit. Cody Rhodes begins his entrance at 9:39pm, and we get our obligatory WHOA-OH a few seconds later. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso is out next, entering via the hot crowd. He's wearing custom red, white, and blue gear that matches Cody's motifs. Out next are their opponents, with Logan Paul's entrance at 9:45pm. Paul comes out holding a drone, recording his own selfie video before it flies around the arena. And out at 9:47pm is the Never-Seen Seventeen, the Last Real Champion, the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. Cena calls for his music to be cut and we get our official introductions. We get our bell at 9:52pm. The competitors discuss who should start and it looks like we're getting John Cena and Cody Rhodes. We're reminded that Cody's not beaten John Cena since 2009.

Both men lock up, but nothing comes of it and Cena eventually tags in Logan Paul. Paul and Rhodes take a moment to showboat at each other before locking up. Rhodes takes control early on and hits a beautiful Stalling Suplex. Jey so is tagged in but fails to maintain control. Paul begins to work over the World Heavyweight champ with big rights. Jey fires off a pop-up neckbreaker and covers for a two early on. Paul is quick to rally and takes control, ultimately tagging in Cena. Cena holds control, slowing the pace drastically as he taunts the crowd and works over Jey. Cena with a strong Irish Whip to the corner that sends Uso bouncing off of it. Cena distracts the ref, allowing Logan to get a few licks in. Cena continues to work over Uso, taking him into another corner. Uso fires off a strong Irish Whip of his own, dropping Cena. The crowd tries to rally behind Jey. Logan Paul receives the tag and prevents Jey from making a tag of his own.

Paul with a gut wrench slam and a pin attempt of his own. Paul tags in Cena and the heels begin working over Uso in their corner. Cena taunts Cody, who's all but begging to be allowed to tag in. Cena takes it out on Uso, stomping him hard and laughing as he stalks him around the ring. Cena with keeps the pace very, very, very slow and continues to mock the crowd or Uso after what feels like every strike or move. Cena with a pair of shoulder tackles and trash talk. Uso finally shows signs of life at 10pm, firing off rights until Cena stops him with a back drop. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and executes it as sarcastically as possible. Cena hoists Uso up for an AA but Uso squirms out and slaps on a Sleeper Hold in the middle of the ring! Cena rams Jey back into the corner to break the hold. Both men are down and their respective partners are looking for hot tags. Paul is tagged in and puts himself between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, preventing the hot tag. Logan channels his inner Hogan and Irish Whips Jey into the ropes, hits a Big Boot on the rebound, and follows it up with a Leg Drop.

Logan slaps a sleeper on Jey in the middle of the ring at 10:02pm. Cena tags in and takes a turn working over Uso in the corner. The heels are doing a fantastic job of keeping Jey Uso isolated, to the point that Cody loses his cool and tries to help Jey. The ref warns him and kicks him out of the ring, however. Cena continues to work over Uso, switching to grounded and seated working holds. The crowd with another loud, dueling "Let's go Cena/Cena Sucks" chant. Jey powers to his feet and tries to make the hot tag. Logan tags himself in, pissing off Cena, who tags himself back in. The two argue. "I'm Logan Paul," Paul screams, "and I'm trying to teach out," Cena counters. The two shove each other and scream, allowing Jey to recover and make the hot tag at 10:06pm. Cody comes in on fire, dropping Cena and Paul.

Cody with a Powerslam on Paul. Cody with a Cody Cutter on Cena! Paul charges Cody and is dumped over to the outside. Rhodes follows it up with a Suicide Dive then enters the ring, climbing up top. Cody dives off and hits a beautiful Missile Dropkick to Cena. Cody looks for a Cross Rhodes but Cena shoves him off and into a big right from Logan. Cena hits an Attitude Adjustment and covers! Jey makes the save! Paul looks for a fancy flip but slips and is down. John hits an AA on Uso; Cody grabs him and immediately hits the Cross Rhodes! Logan looks to make the save with a springboard Frog Splash but Rhodes moves and Logan takes out Cena! He freaks but is immediately taken out with a Spear from Jey Uso! Cena and Uso finally recover and begin slowly slugging it out in the middle of the ring at 10:09pm.

Cena hoists Jey up, looking for the AA again, but Uso squirms free and hits a Superkick. Paul enters the fray and starts throwing fists with Jey. Paul drops Uso with a big European Uppercut. Cody enters and begins dueling with Paul. Cody looks for his Dusty/Bionic Elbow combo but Paul evades the final shot and drops Cody. Instead of covering, Paul heads up top and has his stupid drone zoom in. He's too busy talking to, and holding, the drone. No, I'm not that high, I'm not imagining this. Cody heads up top and hits a suplex off the top while Paul holds the drone so we get a unique camera angle. Uso hits an Uso Splash on Paul; Cena takes out Uso. Cody quickly drops Cena, only to eat a Paulverizer from Logan Paul. Cena is up first and heads outside, slamming Cody's face into the steel steps.

Cena clears off the top of the commentary table then slams Cody's head into the steel steps again. He clears the second commentary table next. Cena sets Cody on one commentary table and pulls him up for an AA. Cody escapes and Jey Uso comes from the other commentary desk to Spear Cena! Logan Paul heads to the apron and hits a truly impressive springboard Moonsault off the middle rope, to Jey Uso and through the commentary table! Uso and Paul are down! The ref goes to check on them. Cena grabs the title and uses it for a running shot to the head while the ref is distracted. Someone wearing a hoodie hits the ring and Spears Cena! At 10:15pm he removes his hoodie and its mother-effing R-TRUTH! R-Truth is back! Truth's taken down Cena! It looks like Cena couldn't handle the truth! Massive pop. Cody hits the Cross Rhodes on a distracted Cena and picks up the win at 10:16pm!

Your Winners, Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso! (24 minutes)

After the Match/Show

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes hug it out and celebrate as Cole & McAfee geek the heck out over R-Truth's return. And...that's it. After the end of the PLE, Cody addresses the crowd and thanks everyone as it's his first match back since WrestleMania. He gets the crowd to affirm that Jey Uso will leave Raw as champ (he defends against Gunther). Jey Uso speaks the crowd for like four seconds--something about four letters and Yeeting--and that's it for our recap.