Shane McMahon Shoots Down Rumors of New McMahon Wrestling Company

Shane McMahon has stepped forward to clear the air on recent speculation about his and his father Vince McMahon’s future in professional wrestling, firmly denying that they are launching a new promotion. He also confirmed reports that he has had contact with All Elite Wrestling.

In a brief interview with TMZ, Shane addressed the long-rumored idea that he and Vince could be preparing to start their own wrestling company, clarifying, “You never know what’s gonna happen out there, of course, and it can happen in WWE, but those rumors are false.”

When pressed about any involvement with AEW, Shane acknowledged, “Had a meeting with AEW and wish them continued success.” However, he followed up by drawing a clear line between WWE and AEW, stating, “But it’s not WWE, it’s not the company I helped build. But you never know what’s gonna happen in this business.”

He also addressed rumors surrounding Vince McMahon potentially buying back into WWE, referencing his father's remaining involvement with TKO: “Well, he’s a big part of TKO still, so we never know what’s gonna happen there, either. So I’m not trying to be vague. I’m just saying anything can happen.”

As for how Vince has been doing since stepping down from his WWE and TKO responsibilities in early 2024, Shane offered a positive update: “He’s been doing really well. He’s enjoying life….but if you know my dad, he’s always gung ho, and he’s always doing the next thing, and that’s what he’s focused on.”