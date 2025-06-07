Drew McIntyre Confirms Anger Over 2025 Royal Rumble Incident, Explains Why He Walked Out

Drew McIntyre has finally addressed reports surrounding his backstage behavior at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, where he was said to have erupted in frustration following the match.

At the time, it was alleged McIntyre was “screaming and cursing” over frustrations that “someone had to get their moves in,” which he felt came at the cost of key storyline developments. Reports also claimed that McIntyre “stormed out” of the arena.

Speaking to Gorilla Position, McIntyre confirmed his anger during the incident and offered insight into how he handles situations when his temper flares:

“I will tell you that I was not happy. I invented a few swear words, and then I left the building. I left the building because I’m a professional. The same with the CM Punk thing. I blow up big time every couple of years, but every time I get upset, it somehow makes the internet because it’s such a scene. Generally, I don’t, but my thing is, I’m going to leave the building.”

“I would walk down and punch somebody in the face, because that’s who I am. But I’m also professional, so I’d rather take myself out of this situation because I know how bad my temper is, and sometimes, when you calm down, things are not as they seem. So I’ve learned to just walk away. That’s the adult thing to do. Calm down, look at the things, and then, if you still feel the same, knock somebody out.”