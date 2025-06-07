×
Backstage Update on The IInspiration’s New TNA Deals

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 07, 2025
The Knockouts division got a major boost at TNA Wrestling’s Against All Odds premium live event with the surprise return of Cassie Lee and Jess McKay, known collectively as The IInspiration. Previously recognized by WWE fans as The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay), the popular tag team is now officially back with TNA.

According to Fightful Select, the duo’s new deal was finalized within the past few weeks. The contracts are reportedly short-term, lasting less than a year, though they do include an option to extend if both sides are satisfied moving forward.

Their return is part of a broader effort by TNA to strengthen the Knockouts tag team scene, and their history with the company made the timing right. Lee and McKay previously held the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships during their last run in 2021 and 2022. Sources noted that recent changes in TNA management played a key role in the pair deciding to make a comeback.

