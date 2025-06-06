WWE Smackdown Results - June 6, 2025

Tonight on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, John Cena, Logan Paul and all superstars competing in the Men's Money in the Bank are scheduled to appear, the Women's Money in the Bank Competitors face off in a six woman tag match pitting Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss & Stephanie Vaquer against Naomi, Giulia & Roxanne Perez, Aleister Black battles LA Knight and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs!

Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Naomi, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Seth Rollins w/Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Paul Heyman are all shown arriving to the arena. Seth Rollins and his crew are shown heading to ringside.

Rollins, Breakker, Reed and Heyman make their way to the ring in their suits and sunglasses - Heyman isn't wearing sunnies though. The crowd chants for CM Punk and Rollins starts by saying he's a visionary and revolutionary and tomorrow night, he's going to take everything. He says he'll have absolute power when he wins and will have control of the entire industry. The crowd chants for Roman Reigns and Rollins says he's on the island of irrelevancy but he's here to deliver a message. Anyone who stands in their way, they will destroy. He talks about how they've already taken out Sami Zayn, CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Rollins says he is the only one that cares about the fans out of those three and says no one can stop him. Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu from RAW make their way out to the ring, interrupting Rollins. Sikoa gets on the mic and asks Rollins what he means about whoever gets in their way, he will lay them out and asks about Rollins saying no one can stop them. He says they're standing there now and says Rollins looks like he started his own bloodline. He asks Breakker if he's supposed to be Jey Uso and asks Reed if he's a knock off version of Sami Zayn. He then tells Paul Heyman it's been a while since he's seen him. Sikoa wants to cut to the chase and says he will win at Money in the Bank and all the power Rollins talked about will be his instead. Rollins asks Sikoa if he's threatened because Breakker is the future of the industry and Sikoa is not? He asks if Sikoa is threatened by Reed... and then tells Sikoa to be threatened by his own family because it looks like Jacob Fatu is ready to turn on Sikoa. Rollins tries to get the ball rolling on Fatu turning on Sikoa and calls Fatu "Solo's Bitch". Rollins says Sikoa has a lot of guts to interrupt him and then says he's only worried about one Fatu in the ring and that's Jacob. Sikoa takes his suit jacket off to fight and Breakker stands in front of Sikoa. Fatu stands in front of Sikoa ad he stares down Breakker. Rollins calls off his boys, and leaves the ring. Breakker and Fatu don't lose eye contact. Jimmy Uso comes out of nowhere and attacks JC Mateo and sends Fatu out of the ring and we cut to commercial.

Match 1: Jimmy Uso -vs- JC Mateo w/Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

Back from break, and the match has already started. Mateo slams Uso into the corner and then continues to deliver some right hands. Usos starts to chop Mateo but is then thrown into the corner. Uso dodges Mateo and begins to deliver some chops, spikes and punches. Uso kicks Mateo from the apron and then hits a high cross body and covers for a quick one count. Mateo is headlocked and he powers out of it and slams down Uso. Uso is choked on the ropes and then slammed back down to the mat by Mateo. Mateo kicks Uso in the back and puts him in a headlock. Uso punches out of the hold but is knocked down by a forearm. Mateo chops Uso and Uso sends Mateo out of the ring. Uso flies through the ropes and takes down Mateo with a suicide shoulder check. Sikoa asks Uso what he's doing and Uso tries to get back in the ring and is drop kicked by Mateo and we get a commercial.

We come back to Uso powering out of a headlock. Uso hits a stunner to break the hold but is clotheslined back to the mat. Mateo hits a standing Moonsault and then chokes Uso with his boot. Mateo smacks Uso in the corner and runs into a Samoan Drop by Uso. Uso punches Mateo in the ring and hits an uppercut. Uso goes for another Samoan Drop but misses and then chops Mateo in the corner. Uso comes off the top rope with a twisting splash and covers Mateo for two. Mateo takes down Uso and covers him for two. Uso kicks Mateo in the corner and then hits two superkicks and a spear. Uso climbs the ropes and Sikoa distracts the ref and Fatu distracts Uso. Mateo goes to hit Uso who moves and Mateo takes out Fatu. Uso rolls up Mateo and gets the win.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

After the match, Fatu and Mateo scream at each other and Fatu leaves while Sikoa and Mateo stand in the ring.

Zelina Vega is shown walking backstage and she crosses paths with Giulia. She tells Giulia that if she wants to take Vega's title, she'll have to take it from her dead body. Giulia laughs it off and says she likes Vega's confidence.

Jacob Fatu walks backstage and Damian Priest stops him and tells him he knows Fatu is going through with family. He tells Fatu that at some point he's coming for Fatu's championship.

Match 2 - Bakersfield Brawl: Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green & Alba Fye -vs- Zelina Vega

We get the bell and the women lock up. Niven tosses Vega to the mat and the flexes. Vega and Niven lock up again and Vega is tossed across the ring again and she rolls out of the ring. Vega grabs a Kendo Stick and clocks Niven on the head and then smacks her with a kendo stick since this match is street fight rules. Vega continues to hit Niven with the stick and then hits a codebreaker stunner on Niven and covers her for two. Niven rolls out of the ring and Vega kicks her from between the ropes and then jumps off the apron and stomps on Niven's back. Vega gets on the steel steps and tries for a Hurricanrana but Niven counters and slams Vega headfirst into the apron and then hits a basement crossbody on Vega and we cut to commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Niven has Vega sitting on hair in the corner and she runs to Vega and tries to cannonball onto Vega but Vega moves and Niven crashes into the chair. Vega hits a top rope meteora and covers Niven for two. Niven hits a sidewalk slam on Vega and covers her for a two count. Niven grabs a chain and tries to choke Vega with the chain. She gets the chain in Vega's mouth and pulls on the chain and knees Vega in the back smashing Vega's head into the turnbuckle. Niven grabs a chair and tries to slam Vega into the chair but Vega counters and hits a float over DDT on Niven onto the chair. Niven rolls out of the ring and Vega hits a Moonsault off the ropes and takes out the whole Green Regime. Back in the ring, Niven clocks Vega as she sits on the top rope. Niven climbs the ropes and sets up a superplexed but Vega counters with bodyshots and hits a Super Code Red off the top rope and covers Niven but Fyre pulls Vega out of the ring breaking the pin. Vega is beaten up outside the ring and Niven tells Green and Fyre to get a table. Niven hits the Piper Driver on Vega outside the ring knocking her out. Green and Fyre set up the table in the ring and Niven throws Vega on the table and then climbs the ropes. Giulia runs out and takes out Fyre and Green and in the ring Vega tries to powerbomb Niven but can't. Giulia hits Niven a kendo stick as Vega powerbombs Niven from the turnbuckle through the table and gets the win.

Winner: Zelina Vega

After the match, Giulia raises Vega's hand and then attacks her and then slams her down. Giulia poses with the United States Championship as Vega lays on the mat.

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Cody Rhodes talk in the locker room. They ask him if he's good and Jey asks why everyone is worried for him. Jimmy says he's just checking in because of his match tomorrow. Jey says let's worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.

A video package for Aleister Black plays where he talks about taking on LA Knight ahead of his match tonight.

LA Knight comes out to the ring and says it's his third time being in the Money in the Bank match. He says he's not happy and talks about all his opponents in the ladder match. Knight says he needs to think about tonight and his opponent for today, Aleister Black. He talks about stealing the win from Black and says if Black had his feelings hurt from him doing that, he'll hurt his feelings again today.

Match 3: LA Knight -vs- Aleister Black

We come back from a commercial break to this match well underway. Knight has black in an armlock and the hold is broken and the men lock up. The trade pinning attempts and both men try to hit their finishers but both dodge them. They lock up again and roll around the ring on the ropes still locked up. The merry go round is stopped by the ref and Black pushes Knight and slams him down to the mat with a headlock snapmare. Knight punches Black in the gut to break the hold and takes him down with a shoulder check. Knight kicks Black and suplexes him and covers for a quick one count. Black's head is slammed into the corner and Knight then rams his shoulder into Black. Black comes back with a kick and Knight tries for a DDT but is tripped. Black kicks Knight and Knight hits a big clothesline on Black and covers Black who kicks out. Black hits a jawbreaker on Knight and then the men trade punches. Black kicks Knight in the corner and covers for a two count. Black kicks Knight and then punches him in the corner. Black hits a snap suplex and covers for a two count. Black takes down Knight and then hits a knee. Black goes for a springboard moonsault and both men are sent outside the ring as Knight knocks him down and we cut to commercial.

We're back and Black takes down Knight off the ropes and then hits a moonsault and covers Knight for a near fall. Black goes for Black Mass but misses, Knight goes for BFT and misses. Knight hits a neckbreaker in the corner and then comes off the ropes aiming to hit his elbow but Black gets his leg up. Knight goes for a burning hammer but Black counters. The punch and kick each other in the middle of the ring. Knight hits a Burning Hammer on Black who rolls out of the ring. Out of nowhere, Seth Rollins runs in and stomps LA Knight calling for the bell.

Winner by DQ: LA Knight

After the match, Rollins lines Knight up for another stomp but Black stands in the way. Breakker comes from behind and spears Black and Rollins throws Black out of the ring. In the ring, Reed hits a Senton on Knight and Breakker hits a running spear on Knight.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce are shown in a pre-recorded video and they talk about The King and Queen of the Ring tournament next month where the winner can challenge one of the champs at SummerSlam.

Byron Saxton talks to Jade Cargill backstage. Saxton asks Cargill what she thinks about competing in The Queen of the Ring Tournament. Cargill says she'll win and at SummerSlam she'll take the gold. Saxton asks about Cargill's relationship with Bianca Belair. Charlotte Flair stops Cargill that salt and sugar look the same so be weary of your friends. Flair says she'll win, and Tiffany Stratton comes by and wishes them luck for Queen of the Ring.

Legado del Fantasma cuts a promo via pre-recorded video. They talk about their battle at Worlds Collide.

Byron Saxton talks to Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. Saxton talks to Gable about his match at Worlds Collide. He says he's sad he's not in Money in the Bank but he'll be in the history books tomorrow. Andrade comes up to them and says some stuff in Spanish and Gable just responds with Si. Penta comes up to them and he and Andrade joke around and Gable gets pissed. Nick Aldis comes by and tells them to settle this in the ring.

It's Tiffy Time!! Tiffany Stratton makes her way down to the ring and gets on the mic. She talks about how last year she became the "It" girl. She talks about how all the competitors in the MitB match are able champions but no one can out do Stratton. She asks what time it is, and the crowd says "Tiffy Time" and suddenly Rhea Ripley comes out. Ripley tells Stratton she's never been in a MitB Ladder match before because she's never had to. She says while she may not be familiar with that experience she knows what it's like to be champ and she misses that feeling. This calls out Stephanie Vaquer as the six woman tag match is next.

Match 4: Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss & Stephanie Vaquer -vs- Giulia, Naomi & Roxanne Perez

Vaquer starts the bout with Giulia. Giulia kicks Vaquer and Vaquer flings Giulia across the ring. The women trade several one count pinning attempts. Vaquer kicks Giulia and tries for the Devil's Kiss but its countered and Vaquer is slammed to the mat and covered for a two count. Naomi is now tagged in and she hits a clotheslines on Vaquer and tries to give Vaquer the Devil's Kiss. Vaquer gives Naomi the Devil's Kiss and all the women get in the ring and start fighting while Naomi is beaten down. Vaquer chases down Naomi and gets tripped up on the ropes. Naomi slams Vaquer in the corner and delivers some boots. Perez is tagged in and she boots and chokes Vaquer with her legs. Perez covers for a quick one count. Giulia is tagged in and she suplexes Vaquer and covers for a two count. Naomi is tagged in and she assaults Vaquer and Vaquer tags out to Bliss. Bliss takes down Naomi and slams her to the mat. Naomi is thrown into the corner and Bliss clocks her. Naomi tagged out but Bliss continues to punish her and hits a rolling Senton on Giulia and Naomi off the apron. Perez slams Bliss into the steel steps and we cut to commercial break.

Back to SmackDown, Bliss is slammed into the corner by Naomi and then Bliss is drop kicked and choked in the corner. Bliss dodges a splash into the buckle. Naomi stops Bliss from tagging out. Bliss hits a DDT on Naomi and Bliss tags Ripley and Naomi tags Perez. Ripley takes down Perez and then takes down Giulia and then she hits a Fallaway Slam on Perez and then kicks down Naomi. Perez stuns Ripley and tries to take down Ripley but Perez is kicked and then hit with a Razor's Edge. Ripley covers Perez but Naomi breaks the pin. Each woman then does a trademark move on each other. Ripley headbutts Perez and goes for Riptide but Perez counters with a DDT sending Ripley crashing on her head. Perez goes to tag Naomi but Naomi steps down and leaves Perez on her own. Bliss, and Vaquer both hit Perez and Ripley hits Riptide and gets the win.

Winners: Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss & Stephanie Vaquer

Solo Sikoa talks to JC Mateo about winning Money in the Bank and says as long as he has Mateo and Jacob Fatu in his corner, he'll be good. Mateo tells Sikoa that Fatu won't be there for him. Sikoa tells Mateo that Fatu is stupid and will listen to him because Fatu is all gas and no brains. As they leave we see that Fatu was listening around the corner.

As the WWE shows signs of the night, it's interrupted by a video promo from Bo Dallas. He says The Wyatt Sicks is a family and he's watched the tag division and questions their loyalties. He says the tag divisions brotherhood will be tested.

The tag team division is backstage with Nick Aldis and they react to that video. The all accuse each other for pissing off The Wyatt Sicks. Fraxiom suggests they teach The Wyatts a lesson. Motor City Machine Guns tells DIY that they should take the fight to The Wyatts. DIY thinks that's a great idea.

Match 5: Andrade & Penta -vs- American Made (Brutus & Julius Creed) w/Chad Gable

Before we can get the bell, Penta and Andrade jump over the ropes onto The Creed Brothers. Penta and Andrade attack the brothers and throw them into barricades. In the ring, Andrade takes out Brutus and hits Julius with a forearm. He then hits double knees on both Brutus and Julius on opposite ends of the ring. Penta is tagged in and he does his handstand kicks to both as they're laid out in the corner. Julius runs at Penta and Brutus joins in. Brutus tags Julius and Penta chops them both. Brutus is kicked and chopped and Julius gets double teamed and Andrade is tagged in. Andrade takes out both brothers and Julius kicks Andrade on the ropes knocking him down. Brutus is tagged in and he hits a moonsault on Andrade and we cut to commercial break.

Back to the match, Brutus has Andrade in a headlock and Andrade does his best to power out of the hold. Andrade counters out of the hold and Julius is tagged in and he stops Andrade from tagging. Andrade kicks Julius and tags Penta. Penta hits a cross body on Julius and takes down Brutus with a headscissors. Penta hits a backstabber on Julius and covers him until Brutus breaks it up. Penta disposes of Brutus and kicks Julius down. Gable tries to interfere and Vikingo attacks Gable who was sitting in the crowd. Gable and Vikingo fight into the crowd. In the ring, all four men are in the ring fighting. Andrade hits a back elbow on Julius and Penta hits The Mexican Destroyer on Julius and gets the win.

Winners: Andrade & Penta

After the match, Andrade and Penta celebrate and Seth Rollins' music hits and he comes out with Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. The men surround Penta and Andrade and get in the ring and start attacking Andrade and Penta. Breakker spears Andrade after a beat down. Reed slams Penta and hits a Senton after a beat down. Rollins then stomps Penta and Andrade. Andrade is thrown out of the ring, and Reed hits a Tsunami on Penta and we go to commercial.

We come back from a commercial break, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman are in the ring. Heyman says they are the future. He says everything Rollins has said has happened. He talks about how Rollins has taken out Reigns and Punk and said he'd win at Mania and it all came true. He says they're the vanguards of the destiny of the WWE. He says tomorrow night Rollins will become Mr. Money in the Bank. Heyman says Rollins will propel this industry into a vision of his own. Heyman then says how excited he is to be able to introduce Rollins as the reigning, defending - Cody Rhodes' music plays and he makes his way out to the ring. Rhodes gets in the ring and stares down Rollins. Rollins tells Reed and Breakker to stand down and approaches Rhodes. Jey Uso's music hits and Uso comes out from the crowd. He kidnaps a random child and holds her while he YEETS. Rollins throws down the mic in the middle of the ring and leaves the ring. Reed and Heyman follow him and Breakker is the last to leave after staring down Rhodes and we get another commercial.

Back to SmackDown, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are still in the ring. Rhodes asks Bakersfield what they want to talk about and he starts with talking about John Cena and Logan Paul, their opponents for Money in the Bank tomorrow. Rhodes and Uso say they'll give Cena and Paul a YEETdown and this calls out John Cena. As Cena is being introduced, Logan Paul comes in the ring and punches out Jey Uso. Rhodes is taken down by Cena. Cena gives Uso an Attitude Adjustment and Paul hits Uso with the Paulverizer. Paul then Frog Splashes on both Rhodes and Uso. Cena gets on he mic and says no one is coming to save the WWE. He says he's been saying this for half of this year and this is our future. Cena holds up his belt, and Paul holds Uso's belt. Cena says he's the last real champion and says the moment maker, Logan Paul, is the future face of the WWE and then introduces Paul as a champion. Cena and Paul put the belts down and Cena goes and gets Rhodes and Paul gets Uso. Cena hits an Attitude Adjustment on Rhodes and Paul punches Uso with the brass knuckles. The crowd chants for R-Truth and Cena tells them they can't handle the truth and calls everyone a liar. Cena calls everyone losers and says it's his last time in Bakersfield and leaves the crowd with a quote "Winners write history books." Paul and Cena pose with the belts as the end credits roll.