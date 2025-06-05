Tay Melo Returns to AEW After Two-Year Absence During Fyter Fest

Tay Melo made a surprise return to AEW during Wednesday’s special Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite, marking her first appearance on AEW television in over two years.

The unexpected moment occurred as Megan Bayne looked poised to toss Anna Jay off the stage. Before she could do so, Melo rushed to the scene, reigniting her former alliance with Jay and creating immediate chaos. She went face-to-face with Penelope Ford, who was standing by Bayne, and then launched into a wild brawl with Bayne herself.

AEW officials swarmed the area in an attempt to restore order, but Melo was far from finished, repeatedly taunting Bayne even as she was being pulled away.

Melo last appeared in AEW in January 2023 and later announced her pregnancy during that year’s Double or Nothing event. Her return to the wrestling scene began earlier this year with a brief appearance in STARDOM, and her comeback on Wednesday appears to signal that she is ready to resume her in-ring career.

Before her hiatus, Melo was a regular tag partner of Anna Jay, making her return to help her longtime ally a natural move. What lies ahead for Tay Melo in AEW remains to be seen, but her return certainly left an impression.