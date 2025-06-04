×
Karrion Kross Approaching Free Agency as WWE Deal Nears End

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 04, 2025
Karrion Kross Approaching Free Agency as WWE Deal Nears End

Karrion Kross's WWE future remains uncertain as his current contract is set to expire this summer, and no significant movement has been made on a new deal. According to Fightful Select, WWE has yet to approach Kross about a renewal, and sources, including Kross himself, indicate that discussions have not taken place.

Despite his prominent role on Raw, where he has been targeting Sami Zayn through psychological mind games and eerie promos, WWE has shown no clear signs of interest in locking him down long-term. This has raised eyebrows, especially considering Kross’s visibility on weekly programming.

The report also notes that WWE has lately been keeping talent on TV even as their contracts near expiration, sometimes only initiating talks or delivering notifications shortly before deals are up. Kross is believed to have a few months left on his current agreement.

Kross rejoined WWE in August 2022, often appearing alongside Scarlett. His second run has spanned Raw and SmackDown, showcasing his dark, methodical persona in several ongoing feuds.

