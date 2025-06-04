Could Taylor Swift Ever Join WWE? Roxanne Perez Has Big Dreams

Roxanne Perez is not holding back when it comes to her WWE dream scenario. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed the one celebrity she would love to see enter the WWE universe: global music icon Taylor Swift.

Asked which celebrity or athlete she would want to see in the ring, Perez wasted no time naming her ideal crossover.

“I mean, honestly, I do not know if we would actually ever see it, but I am a big fan of Taylor Swift. So, I mean, could you imagine just seeing her in a WWE ring? I think that would be pretty groundbreaking and kind of crazy.”

Perez shared her thoughts while discussing notable celebrity moments in WWE history, referencing names like Mike Tyson and Travis Scott. Despite acknowledging how unlikely it may be, she made it clear that Swift’s presence in WWE, even for a one-time appearance, would be a game-changing moment.

The idea of Taylor Swift stepping between the ropes might seem far-fetched, but in the world of WWE, surprises are never off the table.