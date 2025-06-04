News On Mariah May’s WWE Debut, Potential Name Change

Mariah May has officially arrived in WWE, making a dramatic entrance during the June 3 episode of WWE NXT. As tensions in the women’s division boiled over following Jacy Jayne’s recent title win, the lights dropped and May appeared on the balcony, signaling the beginning of her next chapter in professional wrestling.

Fightful Select reports that May’s WWE debut was intentionally kept under tight control. Very few within the company were made aware of her role in the segment ahead of time, with even Gorilla position staff only learning of the surprise moments before it aired.

May has reportedly signed a multi-year deal with WWE. Internally, WWE had been preparing for her arrival behind the scenes. That preparation included several NXT stars being moved to the main roster. Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez have all been promoted, while Jordynne Grace is also expected to join them soon.

