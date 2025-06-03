Joaquin Wilde Issues Health Update After Scary WWE Speed Knockout

Joaquin Wilde has reassured fans after a frightening moment during a recent WWE taping.

Before Monday Night Raw officially got underway from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, WWE filmed matches for both Main Event and WWE Speed. One of those bouts featured Latino World Order’s Joaquin Wilde taking on NXT’s Lexis King in a Speed match that quickly took a serious turn.

During the encounter, Wilde was left motionless in the ring, prompting officials to intervene and assess him for injury. Reports from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp indicated that Wilde remained down for some time and took a while to exit the ring following the match.

Thankfully, Wilde has since broken his silence with an encouraging update. Sharing a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of himself giving a thumbs up, he wrote, “Never been knocked out cold before. So a lot to process right now. But I’m good no worries.”

This was Wilde’s first televised appearance since teaming with Cruz Del Toro in a losing effort to the Creed Brothers in a dark match before WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.