How “Bodies” by Drowning Pool Became the Perfect Backdrop for AEW Anarchy in the Arena

AEW’s latest Double or Nothing event delivered one of its most chaotic Anarchy in the Arena matches yet, but what truly amplified the mayhem was an unexpected musical twist. As the brawls spilled across the arena, fans were caught off guard when “Bodies” by Drowning Pool blared through the speakers, instantly elevating the energy and drama inside the venue. The song, a nu-metal classic known for its aggressive tone, set the perfect mood for the madness that unfolded.

Now, fans have learned how the track ended up becoming the unforgettable backdrop to AEW’s violent spectacle.

During a recent Oʻahu Recap + Live Q&A, Matt and Dana Massie opened up about the decision-making process. According to Matt, “Bodies” was not the initial plan for the match’s soundtrack.

“We were trying to get a different song, or at least I was. I pitched a couple, and I do not even want to give them away in case we use them in a future Anarchy match.”

As the event approached, AEW President Tony Khan made a decisive call that changed everything.

“Then Tony [Khan] finally came to me a couple of days before the show and said, ‘I have the greatest idea.’ And he pitched ‘Bodies.’ And I said, ‘1,000% yes. If you can get that song, that’s the song.’”

Once the music hit, the atmosphere shifted instantly, and it became a moment fans will not forget.

“It all worked out. The crowd reaction was insane, and the kids got to experience it firsthand. That moment was really cool,” Matt added.