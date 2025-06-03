×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

How “Bodies” by Drowning Pool Became the Perfect Backdrop for AEW Anarchy in the Arena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 03, 2025
How “Bodies” by Drowning Pool Became the Perfect Backdrop for AEW Anarchy in the Arena

AEW’s latest Double or Nothing event delivered one of its most chaotic Anarchy in the Arena matches yet, but what truly amplified the mayhem was an unexpected musical twist. As the brawls spilled across the arena, fans were caught off guard when “Bodies” by Drowning Pool blared through the speakers, instantly elevating the energy and drama inside the venue. The song, a nu-metal classic known for its aggressive tone, set the perfect mood for the madness that unfolded.

Now, fans have learned how the track ended up becoming the unforgettable backdrop to AEW’s violent spectacle.

During a recent Oʻahu Recap + Live Q&A, Matt and Dana Massie opened up about the decision-making process. According to Matt, “Bodies” was not the initial plan for the match’s soundtrack.

“We were trying to get a different song, or at least I was. I pitched a couple, and I do not even want to give them away in case we use them in a future Anarchy match.”

As the event approached, AEW President Tony Khan made a decisive call that changed everything.

“Then Tony [Khan] finally came to me a couple of days before the show and said, ‘I have the greatest idea.’ And he pitched ‘Bodies.’ And I said, ‘1,000% yes. If you can get that song, that’s the song.’”

Once the music hit, the atmosphere shifted instantly, and it became a moment fans will not forget.

“It all worked out. The crowd reaction was insane, and the kids got to experience it firsthand. That moment was really cool,” Matt added.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy