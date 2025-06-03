Elayna Black (Cora Jade) Knew WWE Exit Was Coming Months in Advance

Elayna Black is opening up about her unexpected WWE departure, sharing that she sensed it coming months before it happened. The former WWE NXT talent, known to fans as Cora Jade, was one of several names released by WWE in May. Following her exit, she has wasted no time returning to the independent wrestling circuit.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Black spoke candidly about her NXT run and the signs that made her believe her time with the company was nearing its end.

“In November, I kind of had a feeling that like I was gonna be gone,” Elayna said. “I had a conversation with somebody who I won’t name, but someone I feel I would have had a better experience there if it wasn’t for, and not Shawn or Hunter or anybody. There was a conversation with somebody where I was kind of like… This is probably gonna be weird in a few months.”