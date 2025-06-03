×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Elayna Black (Cora Jade) Knew WWE Exit Was Coming Months in Advance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 03, 2025
Elayna Black (Cora Jade) Knew WWE Exit Was Coming Months in Advance

Elayna Black is opening up about her unexpected WWE departure, sharing that she sensed it coming months before it happened. The former WWE NXT talent, known to fans as Cora Jade, was one of several names released by WWE in May. Following her exit, she has wasted no time returning to the independent wrestling circuit.

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Black spoke candidly about her NXT run and the signs that made her believe her time with the company was nearing its end.

“In November, I kind of had a feeling that like I was gonna be gone,” Elayna said. “I had a conversation with somebody who I won’t name, but someone I feel I would have had a better experience there if it wasn’t for, and not Shawn or Hunter or anybody. There was a conversation with somebody where I was kind of like… This is probably gonna be weird in a few months.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy