JBL Reacts to R-Truth's WWE Departure: "Absolutely Perplexing to Me"

Over the weekend, long-time WWE veteran R-Truth confirmed that he has been released from the company, ending a memorable and often comedic run that made him a fan favorite for years. While many fans were taken aback by the decision, former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer JBL offered his thoughts on the surprising move during a recent appearance on the Something to Wrestle podcast.

“I do not understand this with Ron Killings either,” JBL admitted. “I mean, it’s the same perplexing thing to me. I thought it was a joke. Brian Armstrong (Road Dogg) had something on his Twitter… He goes, ‘I’m really bummed. I can’t believe they released R-Truth,’ or something like that. I looked it up and [thought] it’s got to be a storyline. I mean, the guy just main-evented Saturday Night’s Main Event. He’s selling a ton of merch. It’s absolutely perplexing to me. One of the most bizarre releases that I’ve seen.”

JBL, who has worked with R-Truth over the years both in and out of the ring, went on to praise Truth’s longevity and athleticism despite being in his early fifties.

“Ron, Truth, has had a great career, and of course, he’s still got years left,” he continued. “I know he’s 53 years old, I think is what I read on the internet, but he’s in tremendous shape. He’s a great athlete. He’s still just as athletic as, at least he looks like he is. I’m sure he doesn’t feel like he’s 28 years old, but he looks like he’s 28, he moves like he’s 28 again, he’s got years left, because he hasn’t aged. He doesn’t look like an older guy.”

JBL acknowledged that all wrestling careers eventually move into new chapters but expressed his confidence that Truth will thrive wherever he lands next.

“He’s had a great run, and he’s not near done yet. He’s gonna make a ton of money somewhere. I do not know where he goes, but he’s gonna. Ron is as entertaining a guy as there is. He’s gonna do fine. No run goes in perpetuity. I’m just surprised it ends so suddenly, and that it ended when it did,” he said.

The former WWE Champion also highlighted Truth’s unique versatility and comedic timing, likening him to another beloved character performer.

“He’s unbelievably talented. There’s nothing he can’t do. It takes a smart guy to play a dumb guy; that’s what they always say. Wrestling, the guys who played the dumb guys are usually very smart because they have to be smart to be able to play the dumb guy. Look at Santino Marella, a very smart guy who used the broken English together and make things happen. Killings is a very smart guy. He can get anything over. I would imagine he’s going to be a massive star, a bigger star. You’re right, a year from now? I’ll take that bet with anybody, a bigger star a year from now than he is right now.”