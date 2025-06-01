×
Omos Reveals He Nearly Went Blind Or Suffered Heart Failure At 18

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 01, 2025
Omos Reveals He Nearly Went Blind Or Suffered Heart Failure At 18

WWE Superstar Omos recently reflected on a terrifying health scare that changed his life at just 18 years old. While attending college, Omos was diagnosed with a pituitary tumor, a discovery that would begin a difficult and unexpected medical journey.

During an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Omos opened up about the moment he learned the diagnosis. “I walk in and they pull out my MRI. They go, ‘Hey, so we did the MRI on your brain. You see this little dot right here? You have a pituitary tumor,’” he recalled being told by doctors.

The situation quickly became urgent. “We’re gonna take it out because you’re gonna go blind or you’re gonna have a heart attack,” Omos explained. “Because my body was producing so many growth hormones, it was making my heart enlarged. So they said, ‘We need to get this fixed now.’”

He reflected on how isolating and overwhelming the experience was at the time. “I know it was a blessing. I was 18 years old, and it was just me and myself in college. My parents were back home in Nigeria. I never expected anything like that to happen my entire life,” he said.

