WWE 2K25 Adds Heel John Cena Following Historic Turn

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 31, 2025
WWE 2K25 Adds Heel John Cena Following Historic Turn

John Cena’s shocking heel turn in March 2025 has now been fully integrated into the latest update for WWE 2K25. Players can now step into the ring as the darker, more ruthless version of Cena, complete with his current entrance and persona from the “Unseen Seventeen” era.

The updated presentation includes Cena’s all-new black titantron and intense demeanor, entering with a scowl that reflects his recent shift in character. On commentary, Michael Cole acknowledges the change, stating Cena has “turned his back on the fans” and “turned his back on WWE.” Corey Graves, however, praises the move, saying, “It might be the best decision he’s ever made,” referencing how the heel turn led to Cena’s historic 17th WWE World Championship win.

While the storyline has drawn mixed reactions, Cena’s transformation remains one of the most talked-about moments in recent WWE history. Whether or not he will revert to being a fan favorite before he hangs up his boots remains to be seen, but for now, fans can relive his villainous run in WWE 2K25.

