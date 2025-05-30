Rikishi Says WWE Has “Dropped the Ball” on Wyatt 6 Booking

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has shared his thoughts on the current direction of the Wyatt 6 faction, expressing disappointment over how WWE has managed the group since their return. While their reappearance initially struck an emotional chord with fans, Rikishi believes the company has failed to build on that momentum.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi reflected on the significance of Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) stepping into the spotlight following the death of his real-life brother, Bray Wyatt. “It was good to see them back a while ago, especially when the brother just lost a brother, Bray, right? So you had the people with you,” he explained.

Despite the emotional support and strong creative segments, Rikishi feels the faction has not been positioned effectively on television. “A lot of the promos, those are probably the best promos we’ve ever seen, those segments that they do. It just brought you that much closer to Bray, as if Bray was still there,” he said, before critiquing WWE’s handling of the group. “I felt they could have protected the crew a lot better and been more protective where they’re going to put them that doesn’t hurt them. They did the deal, people were happy to see him, so where do we go from there?”

Rikishi concluded by suggesting that WWE has “kind of dropped the ball on that” and noted that the group’s original “momentum… has kind of lost its track.”