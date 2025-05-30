MVP Reveals Lack of Respect for Triple H Over Past Interactions

MVP recently reflected on his previous remarks regarding Paul “Triple H” Levesque during a conversation with BetIdeas, providing clarity on the intent behind his statements and shedding light on the shift in perception surrounding his comments made in 2024.

At the time, MVP’s Instagram post prompted speculation that he was accusing Levesque of racism for not bringing back The Hurt Business in WWE. He has since clarified that while he does hold opinions about Levesque’s approach to talent of color, he never directly called him racist and does not claim to know Levesque’s intentions.

“Let’s just say this, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion, and after [Levesque] took over, Bobby Lashley was reduced to the mid-card. Bobby Lashley is a bankable, marketable guy. And two-time WWE Champion just got reduced to mid-card, whatever. What I said, specifically in response to the person on my Instagram page, was that you see it. It’s my opinion of how he chooses to book certain talents,” MVP told BetIdeas.

He continued by challenging fans to look at the bigger picture.

“Some people say all the time that, ‘Oh MVP’s just griping, MVP’s just crying’. Okay, well just watch the program. Who were the people in the top spots under his leadership? Who were given the opportunities? And I’m not talking about NXT. I’m talking about the main show. I have my opinions, based on my personal experiences. And at some point on my podcast and my YouTube show, I’ll talk about it and I’ll go in depth about what my issues are with that man.”

While MVP admitted he has serious issues with Levesque, he emphasized that those issues are not racially motivated. Instead, they are rooted in personal experiences and a lack of respect.

“And I’ll be honest with you, my issues with him have nothing to do with race,” MVP said. “My issues have to do with him as a person and our personal interactions and things that he said and did that caused me to have zero respect for him. But I’ll get into that on my show. Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze.”

Since leaving WWE, MVP has joined AEW alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, forming The Hurt Syndicate. Lashley and Benjamin are currently the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on the differences between their AEW and WWE runs, MVP said performing in front of live audiences and having creative freedom has been a major shift.

He noted that their WWE run took place during the pandemic era without fans, while in AEW, they are “allowed a lot more input” in how their characters and stories are developed.

