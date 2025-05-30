MVP Says Hulk Hogan Should Be “Disqualified” from Wrestling’s Mount Rushmore

AEW star MVP recently spoke with betideas.com and shared his thoughts on the ever-popular debate surrounding professional wrestling’s Mount Rushmore. When asked if “Macho Man” Randy Savage deserved a spot among the industry's greatest, MVP offered a thoughtful and nuanced response that highlighted just how difficult the conversation can be.

“Oh man, I hate these hypotheticals. Because there are so many greats, you know? There are some people that I think should be on it. It’s a personal preference. It’s all a matter of taste. Would I say Macho Man should be on it, in my opinion? Absolutely, he should be on it. There are many people that would make the case that Hulk Hogan should be on it…I think he’s disqualified in my opinion, because…he’s who he is. Self-admitted, unapologetic, so that’s that."

MVP did not shy away from touching on the complexities that make choosing a definitive list so subjective. He explained that the scope of the Mount Rushmore question is often too narrow, especially when considering the global impact of professional wrestling.

“But because I’m also such a huge fan of Japanese wrestling, as well. And in terms of building up the business domestically, there are some absolute greats globally. You’ve had some huge stars that helped build up the business in England and Japan and in Mexico. So if you’re putting together a Mount Rushmore, is it just American wrestlers? Is it all wrestlers of all time? So there are these questions that you have to ask, to kind of formulate it."

Drawing a comparison to another cultural conversation, MVP likened the debate to ranking hip-hop legends, something that, for him, depends on timing, mood, and perspective.

“It’s like, when people ask me, who are your all time favorite top five rappers. I’m like, well, I can tell you Rakim is number one. Ghostface Killah is number two, and three, four, and five depends on who I’ve been listening to lately and how high I am and what conversation we’re having, you know? It moves around.”

MVP’s comments reflect how subjective the concept of wrestling greatness really is, with preferences often shaped by era, geography, and personal influence.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member