All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS and HBO MAX with the post-AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite, live from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

On tap for tonight's show is Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe & Willow Nightingale, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Anna Jay in a No DQ match, Brody King vs. Josh Alexander in an AEW International Championship Qualifying match, Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, and appearances by Owen Hart Cup winners Hangman Page & Mercedes Mone, as well as AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (MAY 28, 2025): EL PASO, TX.

The usual opening video intro and theme airs to get this week's show officially off-and-running. We then shoot inside the El Paso County Coliseum where very loud fireworks explode at the top of the stage, as Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Taz welcome us to the show.

Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay Kick Things Off

The commentary trio send things over to Tony Schiavone, who is standing in the middle of the ring. He introduces his guest at this time, the winner of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 this past weekend, Hangman Page.

Page makes his way to the ring wearing his Owen Hart belt, as Excalibur, Riccaboni and Taz talk about the war he went through with Will Ospreay this past Sunday night to win it. The fans chant "Cowboy sh*t!" as he settles in the ring. Schiavone immediately rings up the big win and hands him the microphone.

Fans break out in a loud "You deserve it!" chant before Page begins speaking. Page says that triumph in life is fleeting. He talks about the past two–or, if he’s being honest, three–years of his life, he’s lost sight of that. It’s not about the win or the loss, it’s about what you do with it.

This past Sunday, two men got into that ring knowing that one of them would lose…so thank you, Will Ospreay, for giving Page the fight of his life. While one of us would have to taste defeat, one of us would have to taste victory…but the Hangman cannot relish it.

He will not get to defend the championship around his waist, recognizing that next year there will be a new champion, so he returns this title to the people. He will always remember what it means to win the tournament, but he must now look forward to the AEW World Championship.

It is the responsibility he has chased from the very moment he returned to the company, a title that has been hidden away in a briefcase. The title is meant to be a shining light of what the letters AEW stand for, the spirit of competition. When he joined this company on the first day, he said that the people would be his boss.

So he makes a promise, in seven weeks, he will become the new AEW World Champion at All In Texas. Swerve Strickland’s music hits as he and Prince Nana make their way down to the ring, with a mic in Swerve’s hand. He gives some kudos but also has something to address.

He brings up on the screen the promo the Young Bucks made about costing Swerve the World Title back at Dynasty in order to help Hangman out. Strickland talks about losing the same opportunity Page has at All In Texas, saying he conveniently has a clear path to the title off of his loss.

He calls collusion on that, reminding Page of the promise he made to Swerve that he wouldn’t get involved, before telling Page to look him in the eye right now and tell him if he did this. As they continue to talk, the theme for Will Ospreay hits and out he comes. Fans chant "Holy sh*t!"

Ospreay says he hates standing up for this guy, but he has to be honest to Swerve, who he considers a big brother, he's wrong about Hangman. He tells him he's got Hangman all wrong. Ospreay tells Swerve to listen to the crowd. He says the people are starting to believe in them again. He says it's not you.

He thought it was him, but it's not him either. It's Hangman. He's the guy. He tells Swerve to look at him. He says they've got one shot at this. He says they can make this easier on him if they all work together. Swerve, Ospreay and Hangman. Swerve yanks the microphone out of Ospreay's hand.

The two bicker off-mic, with Swerve being heard saying he will never work with Hangman. He leaves. Ospreay goes and talks briefly with Hangman off-mic as well. Hangman seems to say he will refuse Swerve's help, too. Ospreay puts his hands on his head as Hangman walks off as well. The intense opener wraps up there.

Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd & Marina Shafir vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe & Willow Nightingale

Jon Moxley and The Death Riders are shown arriving outside of the building in a white pick-up trust. The camera follows the group as they make their way into the back area of the coliseum, walking through the crowd as their theme hits to bring them out for the first match of the evening.

It will be AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and fellow member of The Death Riders, Marina Shafir, joined by "the hired gun" from NJPW, Gabe Kidd, joining forces to take on the three-man team of "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Willow Nightingale and Mark Briscoe in trios action.

As they settle inside the squared circle, their dark-and-gloomy theme wraps up, and the lights get bright as the upbeat entrance tune for Willow Nightingale hits. Out comes the first of their three opponents. She stops at the top of the stage and "Speedball" Mike Bailey's music hits. He comes out and joins her.

We then hear the familiar sounds of, "Reach for the sky, boy!" as the master of Redneck Kung Fu himself, Mark Briscoe, makes his way out to a big pop from the El Paso crowd. The three-person team make their way down the entrance ramp together, and join their three-person opposition in the ring.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kidd and Briscoe kick things off for their respective teams, making a quick B-line towards each other at the bell and immediately trading ferocious strikes. After some back-and-forth action, Kidd puts Bailey through the timekeepers table over the barricade.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Kris Statlander watching on a monitor backstage. Claudio Castagnoli tries to make a run-in, which brings out Komander, his opponent for AEW Collision this week, who walks the entire length of the top-rope before leaping and twisting for a splash on the floor.

Back in the ring, Moxley hits a Paradigm Shift on Briscoe. Shafir locks up Nightingale in a hold, while Kidd does the same to Bailey. Mox continues to crank away on the Bulldog Choke on Briscoe, who eventually goes out. The referee calls it.

Winners: Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd & Marina Shafir

Backstage With MJF & The Hurt Syndicate, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

We shoot backstage, where MJF and The Hurt Syndicate of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are shown together. MJF talks about his goals of regaining the gold, while making it clear that along the way, he and the rest of the Hurt Syndicate are going to hurt people. He tells everyone not to take it personal, "it's only business."

No Disqualification

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay & Harley Cameron

From there, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford are shown in the interview zone. They talk directly into the camera about their upcoming No Disqualification rematch against Anna Jay and Harley Cameron. Bayne vows to make them her next victims. After they finish up, we head to another commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Ricochet backstage. He talks about getting the lay of the land in AEW after the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view. He sees all the factions here, and says Ricochet needs a crew of his own. Once he finds the perfect crew, he will show everyone why Ricochet is out of this world.

Inside the arena, the theme for Bayne and Ford hits to bring them out to the ring. They come out in matching ring gear with some weapons and crap. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron make their way out next and it's time for the No DQ rematch from the AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy-In pre-show.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Ford sends Jay into the barricade as we see Cameron narrowly avoid Bayne’s charge in the corner. Jay gets after Ford in the ring leading to a double team pin before Megan breaks it up. Jay goes after Bayne with a weapon to no avail.

This leads to Anna and Cameron trying to wear the Megasus down, before she takes both women down hard. She sets up a chair in the ring, only to be sent face first into it by Harley into a dropkick by Anna for a two count before Ford breaks it up. “We want tables” chant breaks out.

Jay and Cameron continue to wear their opponents down, before obliging to the crowd’s demands, pulling a table out from underneath the ring as we go to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Cameron and Jay working together to hit Bayne with a powerbomb through a table on the floor.

Back in the ring, Ford and Jay continue to go at it until both are down. On the outside, however, we see Bayne catch Cameron to send her into the ring steps, and this brings out the medic to check on a busted-open Cameron. She shoves the doc away as she gets onto the apron, only to be knocked back down by Ford.

Jay sets her up for a Gory Bomb onto a chair for the cover, but Megan breaks the pin up at the last second. Bayne hoists up Anna for a Fate’s Descent onto the chair and the cover, but Harley comes flying in to break that pin up. She takes a lariat for her troubles by Bayne, but manages to kick out at two much to the chagrin of the Megasus.

“Harley” chants from the crowd as Bayne tosses chairs around. Anna has left the ring and is being checked on, as Ford and Bayne set up for a Doomsday Device on Cameron for the win. Bayne and Ford pick up the win in this hard-hitting, very physical rematch from this past Sunday night.

Winners: Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

AEW Trios Championships

The Opps (c) vs. The Frat House

After the women's No DQ tag-tilt wraps up, the theme for The Opps hits and out comes the three-man team led by Samoa Joe to the ring for the next match of the evening. After Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata settle inside the squared circle, the entrance tune for their opposition hits, and out comes the three-man team known as The Frat House.

As Preston Vance is babbling away on the microphone, Shibata blasts him and the action gets started with a bang, as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Joe tags in, sweeps the legs of Vance and hits a senton. Griff Garrison tags in and Joe smiles and then tags in Hobbs.

Cole Karter tags in and Hobbs immediately start rag-dolling him as well. Hobbs sends another member of The Frat House over the top, where he crashes and burns on the floor. Other members of the group try and hit the ring, but end up getting hit with spinebusters one-after-the-other by Hobbs. Hobbs finishes Karter off for the win. We head to another break.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Opps

Thekla Makes AEW Debut, Attacks Jamie Hayter

The show returns to Excalibur sending things over to Renee Paquette, who is standing in the middle of the ring. She introduces her guest at this time, Jamie Hayter. Out comes a bummed out looking Hayter in street clothes.

The commentary team talks about her putting in an admirable effort in losing to Mercedes Mone in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Finals at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view this past Sunday night.

Paquette asks if she has had time to think about what is next for her yet. She says that is the question, and immediately the lights in the building go out. The spider appears on the big screen and some music begins playing.

Out in her debut appearance comes Thekla, "The Toxic Spider," who attacks Hayter from behind. She leaves her laying and poses over her. "The Austrian Bad Ass" steps over Hayter and "The Idle Killer" quickly drops back in the old Bray Wyatt spider-stance. Explosive debut for Thekla.

TNT Championship

Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

It's time for our next match of the evening, which will feature a title on-the-line. Kyle Fletcher makes his way out accompanied by Don Callis. Callis makes his way over to join the gang on special guest commentary for this one. The reigning and defending TNT Champion Adam Cole is out next to a big pop.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Fletcher goes on the attack early, sending the champ to the corner before the ref intervenes. Kyle mocks Cole, who goes on the attack himself before the challenger drops him to the mat. Fletcher blocks a side headlock takeover to send the champ to the ropes.

This sends Cole down hard, but Adam fights back for some forearm strikes. Fletcher fights back with a body slam, but when Cole gets back to his feet he lands a big kick on the challenger before sending Fletcher to the corner for some stomps. Kyle gets sent to the corner where he avoids one kick by Cole, only to take one to the face sending him to the floor outside.

RPG Vice try to get involved but are sent away by Paragon, allowing Cole a chance to go after the challenger, who takes Cole out with a powerbomb onto the apron, taking control of the match. On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Kyle has Cole in the ring as he continues to go after the champion’s arm, until Cole takes him out with a superkick! Both men back on their feet as they trade strikes, with Adam getting some offense in on the Protostar. He takes Fletcher down for a cover for a close two-count.

From there, Cole heads to the corner, but Fletcher counters out of a Panama Sunrise for a two count of his own. Half and half suplex by Cole, before catching the challenger with a Panama Sunrise that connects this time. He’s ready for the Boom, but is attacked by Josh Alexander out of nowhere. The referee calls it.

Winner via DQ: Adam Cole

AEW International Championship Qualifying Match

Josh Alexander vs. Brody King

Alexander and Fletcher begin a beatdown on Cole after the referee waves the match off, giving Cole the win and allowing him to retain his TNT Championship via Disqualification. Brody King makes his way down with a chair for the save. He forces Alexander and Fletcher to the outside.

We are reminded that Alexander and King are scheduled for an AEW International Championship Qualifying match tonight, and it appears that it is coming up next. We head to another commercial break. When we return, security has cleared out extraneous bodies from the area allowing the match to get started.

Whomever emerges victorious in this match will advance to the four-way match at AEW Fyter Fest for the AEW International Championship that reigning champion Kenny Omega will be defending. The two men trade heavy strikes in the ring. King leaves to grab a shirt that he blots Josh in the face with before beating the man’s chest with forearm strikes.

Alexander is leaned against the ring post as Brody goes for a chop, but Alexander dodges it and goes after the hand. Josh brings King to the apron before rolling into the ring to break the ref’s count, and then brings Brody to the barricade, before King fights back with a thunderous chop that forces him to the floor.

As the action continues, Josh does his best to avoid King by getting back into the ring, but Brody keeps on the attack until Alexander slips out of the ring for a breather. He then blocks a dive from King before connecting with a DDT sending Brody’s head onto the apron.

He follows that up with a big chop to the chest and a body block sending King to the floor outside. Josh breaks the ref’s count again before going after Brody on the barricade, before sending him into the ring steps for added damage as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, King busts Alexander open, badly, and pins him to advance.

Winner and QUALIFYING for AEW Fyter Fest International Title Four-Way Match: Brody King

"Timeless" Toni Storm & Mercedes Mone Meet Ahead Of AEW ALL IN: Texas

It's main event (segment) time!

After the International title qualifier wraps up, Excalibur runs down the updated lineup for next week's AEW Fyter Fest four-hour special, as well as this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision. He then sends things backstage to Kyle Fletcher, who complains about not being the TNT Champion.

He doesn't seem to think he needs The Don Callis Family. As he rants, he is attacked out of nowhere by Adam Cole. Security rushes to the scene to break things up. Back inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Mercedes Mone's theme music hits and out comes "The CEO."

The winner of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament makes her way to the ring, proudly once again "Four Belts Mone," as she added the Owen Hart title belt to her collection at this past Sunday's AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view. Mone, wearing a bedazzled cowboy hat, settles in the ring.

Mone begins to speak, but she doesn't get to say much before she is cut off by the entrance tune for the reigning AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. The screen turns black-and-white as "The Timeless One" makes her way to the ring accompanied by Luther.

She grabs a mic and she and Mone circle each other. She kicks her shoes off and then lays her AEW Women's World Championship down in front of her, in between herself and Mone. Mone says it's time she and Storm finally meet. She says she knows fans are sick of black-and-white, and are ready for a champion full of color.

Storm says she's waited a long time for Mone. 441 days ago she made her AEW debut at an event named after herself. She has gone on to win a number of titles, but she has not yet once spoke to her. She mentions how Mone said she had her eye on Storm before she got here.

She says Mone told Tony Khan she is the one match she wanted when she got here. "So darling, what took you so long?" Mone tells Storm, "Patience." She says this isn't about Storm, it's about Mone's legacy. She says she's the Beyonce' of women's wrestling.

Mone says Storm isn't the shy girl she met 10 years ago. She says she's no longer a "Boss," she's a "CEO." Storm brings up how Mone wants all the titles, but Storm needs only one -- the AEW Women's World Championship. She says she has bled for this, cried for this and died for this.

"So if you wanna ride the Money Train through the Toni tunnel, darling, I just hope you can get deep enough." She says in 40 days they will meet in Texas, and somewhere in the world a little girl will be watching and will say, "Holy hell, these bitches are crazy."

And then she will find out who the better woman is. Storm tells Mone she is the greatest of all-time, but unfortunately for her, Storm happens to be "Tiiiiimeless!" Fans chant "She's our champion!" and then "Toni! Toni!" Mone grits her teeth.

She tells Toni she may call herself "Timeless," but what she deserves is for her time to come to an end. "I'll see you at ALL IN," Mone finishes. Storm responds, "See you at ALL IN, darling!" They both drop their microphones and stare each other down.

Mone extneds her hand for a handshake. Storm hesitates but shakes her hand and then pulls her in close. Storm leans in and smells Mone and then kisses her hand. Mone smiles but then turns Storm and tries hitting her with her finisher.

Storm counters and looks for her Storm Zero finisher, but Mone avoids it and escapes the ring. Storm stares Mone down from inside the ring as her music hits. That's how this week's episode of AEW Dynamite goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!