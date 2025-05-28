Earl Hebner Calls on WWE to Honor Referees in Hall of Fame

Earl Hebner is once again stepping into the spotlight, not for a controversial match call, but to speak out on an issue he feels has gone overlooked for far too long: WWE’s failure to induct referees into its Hall of Fame. During a candid appearance on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, the legendary referee made it clear that it is time for WWE to start recognizing the vital role officials have played in the business.

“We belong in the WWE Hall of Fame. You know, and I could give names like Mike Chioda, Nick Patrick, Teddy Long, Joey Marella, and you know, the guys that, old school, not young school, old school, sir. Guys that work their ass off and knows what’s going on in there. We deserve it.”

Hebner, whose resume includes officiating some of WWE’s most iconic moments, most notably the Montreal Screwjob, has long been regarded by fans as a Hall of Famer in spirit, if not in title. His frustration stems from the continued recognition of wrestlers, managers, and announcers, while referees are rarely acknowledged for their behind-the-scenes contributions.

To date, the only referee officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is Tim White, who was posthumously honored with the Warrior Award in 2003. For Hebner, this is a status quo that needs to change and soon.