WWE Confirms Huge Multibrand Clash At Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 28, 2025
WWE Confirms Huge Multibrand Clash At Worlds Collide

A major title defense was confirmed during last night’s episode of WWE NXT, setting the stage for a blockbuster match at WWE Worlds Collide.

After defeating Ricky Saints earlier in the night to become the new NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page returned to the ring to celebrate his win. Confident and riding high, All Ego had no idea what was coming next.

Page was soon interrupted by a wave of top-tier challengers. Je’Von Evans made his presence felt, followed by AAA World Cruiserweight Champion and TNA standout Laredo Kid. The surprises continued as SmackDown’s Rey Fenix stepped into the spotlight.

The confrontation ended with a huge announcement: Ethan Page will defend the North American Championship in a fatal four-way match against all three stars at WWE Worlds Collide.

Updated WWE Worlds Collide card:

  • AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable

  • NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

  • Legado Del Fantasma vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano

  • Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Dalys and Chik Tormenta

