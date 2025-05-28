WWE Confirms Huge Multibrand Clash At Worlds Collide

A major title defense was confirmed during last night’s episode of WWE NXT, setting the stage for a blockbuster match at WWE Worlds Collide.
After defeating Ricky Saints earlier in the night to become the new NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page returned to the ring to celebrate his win. Confident and riding high, All Ego had no idea what was coming next.
Page was soon interrupted by a wave of top-tier challengers. Je’Von Evans made his presence felt, followed by AAA World Cruiserweight Champion and TNA standout Laredo Kid. The surprises continued as SmackDown’s Rey Fenix stepped into the spotlight.
The confrontation ended with a huge announcement: Ethan Page will defend the North American Championship in a fatal four-way match against all three stars at WWE Worlds Collide.
Updated WWE Worlds Collide card:
AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Chad Gable
NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix
Legado Del Fantasma vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano
Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Dalys and Chik Tormenta
#WorldsCollide just got even CRAZIER! 😱@OfficialEGO will defend his North American Championship against @WWEJeVonEvans, @Laredokidpro1 and @ReyFenixMx in a Fatal 4-Way Match in Los Angeles!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/nWLjZNo1TM, WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025
El Paso, Texas
May. 28th 2025
Knoxville, Tennessee
May. 30th 2025
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jun. 2nd 2025
Denver, Colorado
Jun. 4th 2025
Bakersfield, California
Jun. 6th 2025
Tempe, Arizona
Jun. 7th 2025
Leave a Comment ()