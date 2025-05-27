×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Stars Just Got Married

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 27, 2025
AEW Stars Just Got Married

AEW stars Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki have officially tied the knot.

The couple shared the news of their marriage on May 26, 2025, through coordinated posts on their Instagram pages. Both performers have been prominent faces in the wrestling world, with Takeshita currently holding the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Takeshita continues to balance a demanding schedule, competing for AEW, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Most recently, he appeared at AEW Double or Nothing in a six-man tag team bout.

Sakazaki, a standout in the AEW women’s division, made waves earlier in 2025 when she challenged Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship during an episode of AEW Dynamite in January.

Warm congratulations go out to the newlyweds.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Konosuke Takeshita (@realtakesoup)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy