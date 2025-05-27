AEW Stars Just Got Married

AEW stars Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki have officially tied the knot.

The couple shared the news of their marriage on May 26, 2025, through coordinated posts on their Instagram pages. Both performers have been prominent faces in the wrestling world, with Takeshita currently holding the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Takeshita continues to balance a demanding schedule, competing for AEW, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Most recently, he appeared at AEW Double or Nothing in a six-man tag team bout.

Sakazaki, a standout in the AEW women’s division, made waves earlier in 2025 when she challenged Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship during an episode of AEW Dynamite in January.

Warm congratulations go out to the newlyweds.