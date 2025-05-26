Jim Ross Shares Health Update Ahead of Colon Cancer Surgery

Jim Ross has given a heartfelt update on his health as he prepares for surgery to treat colon cancer. Speaking candidly during a live episode of Grillin' JR on Monday, the legendary announcer opened up about the challenges ahead, his optimism, and the incredible support he has received from close friends and AEW.

Ross had previously announced his diagnosis earlier this month, and during the podcast, he confirmed the cancer is located in two areas. He is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday morning.

“Getting ready for surgery, and that’s always stressful but I’ve prepared myself mentally and physically to endure the situation,” Ross shared.

Doctors have informed him he will likely remain in the hospital for six days. Fortunately, Ross noted he is not experiencing any pain and that the surgery will be less invasive, though he admitted he is not entirely sure what that will involve. While he intends to ease his schedule afterward, JR remains confident he can still contribute to AEW.

“I’m thinking I’ll really slow down after the surgery. I’ll talk to the doctor, and see what he says. I’ll try to really slow down when this is over. Make a few autograph appearances, which I love to do, and see what Tony Khan’s got ready for me in AEW.”

“I could still do my schedule I had, but I don’t know if anybody else believes that. I believe it. I still would love to do the pay-per-views in AEW, but I don’t know if Tony will want me on, I don’t know.”

Ross also spoke warmly about the encouragement he has received from friends and colleagues, including Tony Khan and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

“I was at home and I got a call from Steve Austin. And when we got off the phone, I looked at my phone and we talked for 43 minutes. 43 minutes. And here’s what your friends do. They call you, they talk to you, and at the end of the conversation, they tell you they love you. That’s what Steve did. So that’s what I got. And that cheered me up. And it made me feel strong and vibrant.”

“Tony Khan called me, which was nice. You know, the Khan family has done an amazing job of taking care of JR since I signed with their company. He’s very talent friendly. Maybe too friendly at times.”

When asked if he caught any wrestling shows over the weekend, Ross replied, “I did not. I was sleeping.”

Despite the circumstances, Ross made it clear that retirement is not on his mind.

“I don’t plan on retiring, I plan on getting healthy and getting well and doing something for somebody and we’ll see how that works out.”

Looking ahead to AEW All In: Texas this summer, Ross is hopeful he will be in attendance.

“Hell ya, I think so. Why not?” he said confidently.

The full episode of Grillin' JR is available to listen now.