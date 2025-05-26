WWE Superstar Ends Longstanding Streak at Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena finally evened the score with R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, ending what had been a surprising losing record in their singles rivalry.
Going into the match, R-Truth held a 2-1 edge over the 17-time World Champion. Truth had previously scored a count-out win on Raw in May 2011 and followed that up with a victory in a Tables Match on Raw in June of that same year. Cena’s only previous singles win over Truth had come at Capitol Punishment 2011.
Saturday’s victory now brings their singles series to 2-2, closing a surprising chapter in Cena’s long career.
Looking ahead, WWE has big plans for Cena at the Money in the Bank event on June 7. He is set to team up with Logan Paul in a high-profile tag team match against Cody Rhodes and WWE World Champion Jey Uso.
Does @RonKillings have the advantage at #SNME?, Wrestling Stats & Info (@WWEStats) May 23, 2025
R-Truth is in a very exclusive club: Superstars who have a WINNING RECORD against @JohnCena in singles matches:
