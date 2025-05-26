×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Superstar Ends Longstanding Streak at Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 26, 2025
WWE Superstar Ends Longstanding Streak at Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena finally evened the score with R-Truth at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, ending what had been a surprising losing record in their singles rivalry.

Going into the match, R-Truth held a 2-1 edge over the 17-time World Champion. Truth had previously scored a count-out win on Raw in May 2011 and followed that up with a victory in a Tables Match on Raw in June of that same year. Cena’s only previous singles win over Truth had come at Capitol Punishment 2011.

Saturday’s victory now brings their singles series to 2-2, closing a surprising chapter in Cena’s long career.

Looking ahead, WWE has big plans for Cena at the Money in the Bank event on June 7. He is set to team up with Logan Paul in a high-profile tag team match against Cody Rhodes and WWE World Champion Jey Uso.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up -

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tampa, Florida

May. 26th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy