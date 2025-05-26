×
Tony Khan Responds to WWE Scheduling Head-to-Heads with AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 26, 2025
Tony Khan Responds to WWE Scheduling Head-to-Heads with AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has weighed in on the ongoing scheduling battles between AEW and WWE, highlighting the growing trend of both companies running major events on the same day. The discussion resurfaced following a busy Sunday on May 25, when AEW Double or Nothing and WWE NXT Battleground aired head-to-head. Another scheduling clash looms for July 12, with AEW All In set for the afternoon and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event booked for the evening.

Khan addressed the issue during the AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, drawing a historical comparison to the rivalry between WWE and Jim Crockett Promotions in the 1980s. “It’s pretty consistent,” Khan noted. “I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I’ve seen since Jim Crockett Promotions saw a lot of scheduling that went that way.”

Referencing WWE’s aggressive scheduling tactics in the past that contributed to Jim Crockett Promotions being sold to Turner Broadcasting and eventually becoming WCW, Khan made it clear AEW’s fate will be different. “I can tell you this will go a lot differently than that did,” he said confidently, signaling that AEW is ready to compete head-on.

