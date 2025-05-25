Don Callis Family Beat Paragon At AEW Double Or Nothing

The Paragon vs. The Don Callis Family

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our co-main event of the evening, a Trios battle with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong representing The Paragon against the three-man Don Callis Family team consisting of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher and "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander.

The bell sounds and off we go. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Adam Cole and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita. Cole takes Takeshita down. Konosuke fights back to his feet, sending Cole to the corner for some hard strikes. Cole starts to fight back before Takeshita sends him back to the Callis corner for a tag to Alexander.

Alexander comes in with some good strikes before Adam gets a tag to Roderick Strong, who hits a backbreaker before Alexander retreats for a tag to Fletcher. Fletcher is brought to the Paragon corner for a tag to O’Reilly and a triple team. Roderick tags back in for some chops, only to take a knee strike from Alexander.

As that is going on, the referee is distracted, allowing a double team from Alexander and Takeshita before bringing Strong back into the ring, where Fletcher continues the beatdown. Tag made to Takeshita for more damage, before Alexander tags in to keep him isolated from the rest of his team. Strong breaks free to take Alexander down with a clothesline, and a tag made to Cole.

"The Walking Weapon" sends him to the corner but is sent to the mat by the TNT Champion. Cole gets taken down as a tag is made to Fletcher, who stops a Panama Sunrise and the Family triple teams him for a powerbomb by Takeshita. Cover by Fletcher, but O’Reilly and Strong break the pin. All six men go at it, with Takeshita going to the outside as Cole looks for the Boom.

Cole hits a neckbreaker on Alexander in the end, but gets blindsided by Kyle Fletcher, only for O’Reilly to lay into the Protostar with kicks following a tag. Guillotine locked in by Kyle. We see a counter with a brainbuster for the win seconds later. The post-match celebration is cut short, as Paragon try to fight back.

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer and RPG Vice duo Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta run into the ring to lay them out. This continues until the Hounds of Hell’s music hits. This brings back the returning Brody King and Tomohiro Ishii. Hiroshi Tanahashi comes out to join them on stage. The Don Callis Family guys retreat.

Winners: The Don Callis Family