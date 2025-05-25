×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Don Callis Family Beat Paragon At AEW Double Or Nothing

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on May 25, 2025
Don Callis Family Beat Paragon At AEW Double Or Nothing

The Paragon vs. The Don Callis Family

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our co-main event of the evening, a Trios battle with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong representing The Paragon against the three-man Don Callis Family team consisting of Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher and "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander.

The bell sounds and off we go. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Adam Cole and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita. Cole takes Takeshita down. Konosuke fights back to his feet, sending Cole to the corner for some hard strikes. Cole starts to fight back before Takeshita sends him back to the Callis corner for a tag to Alexander.

Alexander comes in with some good strikes before Adam gets a tag to Roderick Strong, who hits a backbreaker before Alexander retreats for a tag to Fletcher. Fletcher is brought to the Paragon corner for a tag to O’Reilly and a triple team. Roderick tags back in for some chops, only to take a knee strike from Alexander.

As that is going on, the referee is distracted, allowing a double team from Alexander and Takeshita before bringing Strong back into the ring, where Fletcher continues the beatdown. Tag made to Takeshita for more damage, before Alexander tags in to keep him isolated from the rest of his team. Strong breaks free to take Alexander down with a clothesline, and a tag made to Cole.

"The Walking Weapon" sends him to the corner but is sent to the mat by the TNT Champion. Cole gets taken down as a tag is made to Fletcher, who stops a Panama Sunrise and the Family triple teams him for a powerbomb by Takeshita. Cover by Fletcher, but O’Reilly and Strong break the pin. All six men go at it, with Takeshita going to the outside as Cole looks for the Boom.

Cole hits a neckbreaker on Alexander in the end, but gets blindsided by Kyle Fletcher, only for O’Reilly to lay into the Protostar with kicks following a tag. Guillotine locked in by Kyle. We see a counter with a brainbuster for the win seconds later. The post-match celebration is cut short, as Paragon try to fight back.

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer and RPG Vice duo Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta run into the ring to lay them out. This continues until the Hounds of Hell’s music hits. This brings back the returning Brody King and Tomohiro Ishii. Hiroshi Tanahashi comes out to join them on stage. The Don Callis Family guys retreat.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

WWE Battleground 2025

Tampa, Florida

May. 25th 2025

#battleground

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tampa, Florida

May. 26th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

TNA iMPACT Taping

Tempe, Arizona

Jun. 7th 2025

#impact

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy