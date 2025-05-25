Leilani Kai Returns at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event After Decades Away

WWE brought back a classic touch to Saturday Night’s Main Event with several iconic figures in the building, one of the most notable being Leilani Kai. The former champion made a rare return to the company after more than three decades away, bringing a wave of nostalgia to fans in attendance.

Taking to X following the show, Kai posted a photo from backstage and shared her joy at being involved again, writing that being part of a WWE production is “all I’ve ever wanted.”

Kai is no stranger to major WWE moments. She competed at the very first WrestleMania in 1985 and held the WWF Women’s Championship during her career. Alongside that accolade, she was also a two-time WWF Women’s Tag Team Champion. Her last appearance for the company came at WrestleMania 10 in 1994.

Now, after more than 30 years, Kai has returned to the WWE spotlight. Fans will be hoping it is not the last time she graces a major WWE event.