Sammy Guevara Unleashes Harsh Criticism of MJF in New Interview

Sammy Guevara did not mince words when discussing MJF during a recent interview, reigniting a bitter rivalry that once dominated AEW’s main event scene.

While speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Guevara was asked if he had any respect for Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The question quickly set off a scathing response from the AEW star, who made it clear his feelings toward MJF remain unchanged, if not worse.

“I thought I was done with this guy years ago, right? When we were facing for the world title. I didn’t win the match, but at least I got to get out of dealing with him. And now here we are again. Man, me and him have gone to battles for years. He’s also an OG. I hate him. I absolutely despise this guy. And I despise him, not only with who he is out there, I despise him with who he is back here. He’s a terrible person.”

Both men were once part of a high-profile AEW World Championship feud in 2023, which also included Darby Allin and Jack Perry. The rivalry culminated in a four-way match at Double or Nothing, and although the dust seemed to have settled since, Guevara’s comments suggest the animosity is far from over.

