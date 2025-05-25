×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Saturday Night's Main Event Results (May 24, 2025)

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 25, 2025
Saturday Night's Main Event Results (May 24, 2025)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event kicked off with a nostalgic retro vibe as the show opened with dramatic narration, possibly by Jeremy Borash, highlighting the night’s big stars arriving backstage. Chelsea Green and R-Truth received warm reactions from the crowd. A familiar SNME montage played, bringing back classic 1980s music and vintage clips before the pyro signaled the official start of the event.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura made a guest appearance, hyping the highly anticipated steel cage showdown between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. Ventura, never one to shy away from controversy, took a jab at Logan Paul by referencing Mike Tyson, much to the amusement of commentary team Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Tag Team Match: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker w/ Paul Heyman vs CM Punk & Sami Zayn

The action got underway with Rollins and Breakker making their way to the ring alongside Paul Heyman. CM Punk and Sami Zayn soon followed, immediately igniting the ring with an all-out brawl before the bell. Zayn and Punk took early control, sending the crowd into a frenzy, but once the match officially started, Breakker and Rollins settled into a rhythm, isolating Zayn from Punk with aggressive tandem work.

Punk’s hot tag turned the tide, unleashing a flurry of signature moves, including a Code Red and a top-rope elbow. However, Rollins rebounded with a Pedigree, only for Zayn to save the match just in time. Breakker and Zayn then traded near-falls in a chaotic sequence. After a series of interference attempts from Paul Heyman, a shocking return from "Big" Bronson Reed turned the tide. Reed attacked Punk, allowing Rollins and Breakker to steal the win.

Winners: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

Post-match, Reed and Rollins came face-to-face, only to embrace in a moment that stunned the audience. Reed added insult to injury by crushing Punk with a Tsunami, standing tall alongside Rollins and Breakker.

Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (c) vs Chelsea Green w/ The Secret Hervice

After a brief backstage segment with Chelsea Green, the challenger entered the arena with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven by her side. Vega followed, receiving a decent ovation for her first title defense.

Green came out aggressive, hitting a powerbomb on the outside before attempting to slow Vega with grinding holds and corner offense. Despite the odds and outside interference, including a distraction by Fyre and a top-rope yank by Niven, Vega stunned the challenger with a sudden Code Red to retain her title.

Winner and STILL Women’s United States Champion: Zelina Vega

Singles Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs R-Truth (Non-Title)

John Cena made his usual slow, pyro-free entrance, once again leaning fully into his heel persona. He forced Lillian Garcia to announce him as the Greatest of All Time before the real fun began. R-Truth entered next, parodying Cena’s classic entrance to a roaring reaction.

What began as comedy turned into something surprisingly emotional. Truth mimicked Cena’s classic moveset, including the Five Knuckle Shuffle and Attitude Adjustment. But when Cena teased redemption, he instead delivered a low blow and secured a dirty win.

Winner: John Cena

After the match, Cena struck Truth with the title belt and walked out in silence once again.

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest

This brutal grudge match opened with McIntyre attacking Priest before the cage door even closed. Once the match officially began, McIntyre dominated early, using the steel structure and a chair to his advantage. Priest eventually found his footing and attempted an escape, only to be superplexed from the top rope in a huge moment.

McIntyre’s Claymore looked to end it, but Priest survived. The pace intensified with both men trading big strikes and signature moves. McIntyre attempted a vicious chair-assisted Claymore, but Priest countered, setting up a Con-Chair-To inside the ring before casually exiting the cage to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs Logan Paul

The main event saw the Tampa crowd fully behind champion Jey Uso, who took early control until Logan Paul turned the tide with an outside dive. A well-timed distraction break later, Paul nearly stole the win after countering an Uso Splash.

As things ramped up, John Cena ran in and attacked the referee before targeting Uso. Just as the arena erupted in chaos, Cody Rhodes made his shocking return to even the odds. With Cena and Paul stunned, Uso rallied with a Superkick and Frog Splash to retain his title in dramatic fashion.

Winner and STILL World Heavyweight Champion: Jey Uso

Post-Match: Cody Rhodes Issues a Challenge

With Cena and Paul retreating, Cody grabbed a mic and laid down the challenge: at Money in the Bank, it will be Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs John Cena & Logan Paul.

Tomorrow Night on NXT:

  • Stephanie Vaquer defends the TNA World Championship against Jordynne Grace

  • Sol Ruca vs Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Title

  • Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship

  • Tony D’Angelo & Stacks handle family business

  • Six-man tag: The Culling vs Hank, Tank & Briggs

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

Glendale, Arizona

May. 25th 2025

#double or nothing

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tampa, Florida

May. 26th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

May. 27th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

El Paso, Texas

May. 28th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Knoxville, Tennessee

May. 30th 2025

#smackdown

WWE Monday Night RAW

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jun. 2nd 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Jun. 4th 2025

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Bakersfield, California

Jun. 6th 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy