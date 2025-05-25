Saturday Night's Main Event Results (May 24, 2025)

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event kicked off with a nostalgic retro vibe as the show opened with dramatic narration, possibly by Jeremy Borash, highlighting the night’s big stars arriving backstage. Chelsea Green and R-Truth received warm reactions from the crowd. A familiar SNME montage played, bringing back classic 1980s music and vintage clips before the pyro signaled the official start of the event.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura made a guest appearance, hyping the highly anticipated steel cage showdown between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. Ventura, never one to shy away from controversy, took a jab at Logan Paul by referencing Mike Tyson, much to the amusement of commentary team Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Tag Team Match: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker w/ Paul Heyman vs CM Punk & Sami Zayn

The action got underway with Rollins and Breakker making their way to the ring alongside Paul Heyman. CM Punk and Sami Zayn soon followed, immediately igniting the ring with an all-out brawl before the bell. Zayn and Punk took early control, sending the crowd into a frenzy, but once the match officially started, Breakker and Rollins settled into a rhythm, isolating Zayn from Punk with aggressive tandem work.

Punk’s hot tag turned the tide, unleashing a flurry of signature moves, including a Code Red and a top-rope elbow. However, Rollins rebounded with a Pedigree, only for Zayn to save the match just in time. Breakker and Zayn then traded near-falls in a chaotic sequence. After a series of interference attempts from Paul Heyman, a shocking return from "Big" Bronson Reed turned the tide. Reed attacked Punk, allowing Rollins and Breakker to steal the win.

Winners: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

Post-match, Reed and Rollins came face-to-face, only to embrace in a moment that stunned the audience. Reed added insult to injury by crushing Punk with a Tsunami, standing tall alongside Rollins and Breakker.

Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (c) vs Chelsea Green w/ The Secret Hervice

After a brief backstage segment with Chelsea Green, the challenger entered the arena with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven by her side. Vega followed, receiving a decent ovation for her first title defense.

Green came out aggressive, hitting a powerbomb on the outside before attempting to slow Vega with grinding holds and corner offense. Despite the odds and outside interference, including a distraction by Fyre and a top-rope yank by Niven, Vega stunned the challenger with a sudden Code Red to retain her title.

Winner and STILL Women’s United States Champion: Zelina Vega

Singles Match: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs R-Truth (Non-Title)

John Cena made his usual slow, pyro-free entrance, once again leaning fully into his heel persona. He forced Lillian Garcia to announce him as the Greatest of All Time before the real fun began. R-Truth entered next, parodying Cena’s classic entrance to a roaring reaction.

What began as comedy turned into something surprisingly emotional. Truth mimicked Cena’s classic moveset, including the Five Knuckle Shuffle and Attitude Adjustment. But when Cena teased redemption, he instead delivered a low blow and secured a dirty win.

Winner: John Cena

After the match, Cena struck Truth with the title belt and walked out in silence once again.

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest

This brutal grudge match opened with McIntyre attacking Priest before the cage door even closed. Once the match officially began, McIntyre dominated early, using the steel structure and a chair to his advantage. Priest eventually found his footing and attempted an escape, only to be superplexed from the top rope in a huge moment.

McIntyre’s Claymore looked to end it, but Priest survived. The pace intensified with both men trading big strikes and signature moves. McIntyre attempted a vicious chair-assisted Claymore, but Priest countered, setting up a Con-Chair-To inside the ring before casually exiting the cage to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) vs Logan Paul

The main event saw the Tampa crowd fully behind champion Jey Uso, who took early control until Logan Paul turned the tide with an outside dive. A well-timed distraction break later, Paul nearly stole the win after countering an Uso Splash.

As things ramped up, John Cena ran in and attacked the referee before targeting Uso. Just as the arena erupted in chaos, Cody Rhodes made his shocking return to even the odds. With Cena and Paul stunned, Uso rallied with a Superkick and Frog Splash to retain his title in dramatic fashion.

Winner and STILL World Heavyweight Champion: Jey Uso

Post-Match: Cody Rhodes Issues a Challenge

With Cena and Paul retreating, Cody grabbed a mic and laid down the challenge: at Money in the Bank, it will be Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs John Cena & Logan Paul.

