WWE Almost Gave Jeff Cobb a Different Name Before Choosing J.C. Mateo

WWE fans recently witnessed the debut of J.C. Mateo, the new ring name for Jeff Cobb, but it turns out that was not the only name being considered behind the scenes.

Cobb, who made his WWE debut at Backlash 2025 under his real name, was quickly confirmed to be rebranded. Around that time, Big E hinted on commentary that the name “Jeff Cobb” might not stick permanently, and he was right.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials had internally discussed the possibility of naming Cobb “J.C. Matanza,” a nod to his past as Matanza Cueto in Lucha Underground. This would have served as an insider reference to his breakout role in the now-defunct series.

However, the idea was dropped due to a mix of legal concerns and creative preferences. Meltzer noted that although AAA invested in Lucha Underground, they did not own the promotion’s content or intellectual property, which WWE would have needed access to. Additionally, Cobb himself was reportedly not fond of the “Matanza” moniker, making the choice easier for WWE.

In the end, J.C. Mateo was selected, a name that keeps a subtle tie to Cobb’s past while giving him a fresh start in WWE.

