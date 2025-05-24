TNA Wrestling Issues New Rules on Slaps and Bans Throat Slash Gesture

TNA Wrestling is continuing to reshape the look and feel of its on-screen product by implementing new backstage guidelines for its performers. Following a recent push to reduce the use of blood during matches, new restrictions have reportedly been issued, this time focusing on specific in-ring gestures and actions.

According to Fightful Select, a memo circulated by TNA’s talent relations department has laid out these updated policies. From now on, any use of slaps during matches or segments must first be approved by an agent. Additionally, the well-known “throat slash” gesture has been completely banned from TNA programming. Talent who perform the gesture will reportedly face a $100 fine for each occurrence.

These changes come on the heels of a company-wide request to scale back the use of blood in matches. At the time, Steve Maclin spoke about that policy shift, suggesting it was aimed at preserving the emotional weight of bleeding by making it a rare and impactful element in storytelling.

The ban on the throat slash gesture marks a particularly significant change, as the taunt has long been a staple across the wrestling world, often used to signal a finishing move or intimidate an opponent. The new rule, along with the other restrictions, signals TNA’s broader effort to present a cleaner product and appeal to more mainstream sponsors and a wider viewing audience.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system below! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports and see your score on our WNS leaderboard. Simply click this link to sign up - Become a Member